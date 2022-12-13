Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
The best dance of 2022
When Strictly’s Johannes Radebe sashayed across the stage in a costume made from flags of all the countries where homosexuality is illegal, it was clear there was more to this touring show than glamour and cosy chat. Executed with the Latin champ’s megawatt warmth and charm, even hardened critics were on their feet. Read the full review LW.
NPR
The long-awaited sequel to 'Avatar' is more than 3 hours long
BRITAIN DALTON: (As Lo'ak) The way of water connects all things... DALTON: (As Lo'ak) ...Before your birth and after your death. SCHMITZ: But questions remain about this movie and the "Avatar" franchise. Why hasn't it attained the pop culture stature of "Star Wars" or "Star Trek?" And what about questions of cultural appropriation? Here with a few answers is NPR's media analyst, Eric Deggans. Hey, Eric.
NPR
'Avatar: The Way Of Water' is a feast for the senses
James Cameron's science fiction epic Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time. But it took 13 years to get a sequel into theaters. Avatar: The Way of Water continues Jake Sully and Neytiri's journey: complete with their children, a new Na'vi tribe and a familiar enemy to confront.
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
A quick warning - this episode contains explicit language. THOMPSON: It's been five years since SZA released her full-length debut album "Ctrl." That album mixed pop, hip-hop and R&B in inventive ways and made SZA a superstar. AISHA HARRIS, HOST:. She's been teasing a follow-up for a very long time...
NPR
Movie Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Filmmaker James Cameron's sequel to the biggest worldwide box office hit of all time, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has been in the works for more than a decade. "Avatar: The Way Of Water" opens this week on close to 54,000 screens worldwide. It's the sequel to the highest-grossing film in movie history, and filmmaker James Cameron says he waited 13 years to make it so that film technology could catch up with his vision of the moon Pandora. Here's critic Bob Mondello to tell us, without spoilers, how that vision plays out.
NPR
'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85
Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for the soundtrack from "Twin Peaks," died Sunday at age 85. TV and film composer Angelo Badalamenti has died. He was at his home in New Jersey surrounded by family. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Badalamenti started composing on the piano when he was 10 and went...
NPR
Remembering Marijane Meaker, a pioneer of lesbian pulp fiction
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. She launched the genre of lesbian pulp fiction. That's how last weekend's New York Times obit described Marijane Meaker, referring to her 1952 novel, "Spring Fire." Meaker was 95. She wrote "Spring Fire" under the pen name Vin Packer, which was one of several pen names she used. Under the name M.E. Kerr, she wrote young adult novels for which she received a 1993 award from the Young Adult Library Services Association for being, quote, "a pioneer in realistic fiction for teenagers." In nonfiction books, under the name Ann Aldrich, she wrote about lesbian life in Greenwich Village.
Comments / 0