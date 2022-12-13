Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Clayton News Daily
'Beauty and the Beast' Remembers Angela Lansbury With Touching Tribute
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration gives the classic tale as old as time the live-action musical adaptation we never knew we needed. As wonderful as H.E.R. and Josh Groban were in the lead roles as Belle and the Beast, the thing people will be talking about tomorrow is the show's tribute to late Angela Lansbury.
No Doubt About It! Gwen Stefani's Net Worth In 2022 Is Bananas
Gwen Stefani’s net worth is the result of decades of success in the music business. From her time as the lead singer of No Doubt to her triumphant solo career, Stefani has managed to keep her name in the spotlight. And in recent years with her tenure as a coach on The Voice, she’s found new ways to keep herself relevant.
Looking for the 'Greatest Gift of All'? Here Are the 15 Best Dolly Parton Gifts!
Shopping for your loved ones is so much fun, but it can be a bit complicated as well as you try to think about fresh gift ideas for every Christmas and birthday. It's great to think about some of their favorite things, including movies, TV shows and musicians. And while we've already done roundups of gifts for Taylor Swift fans and Harry Styles fans, we now have the best Dolly Parton gifts as well!
Sarah Michelle Gellar Channels 'Cruel Intentions' With Schoolgirl Outfit
Sarah Michelle Gellar is reminiscing on her Cruel Intentions days with her latest look!. The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her schoolgirl outfit, and it's definitely giving vibes from the 1999 film that starred Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. Gellar's outfit featured a black button-up blazer...
