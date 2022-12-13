Twitter reacted strongly to Patriots' gritty win over Cardinals

The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a 27-13 margin on Monday night. The win put the Patriots back in the playoff hunt and gave the team hope, following strong performances on both sides of the football.

Quarterback Mac Jones played decently, while rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris stepped up at the banged-up running back position. The team entered the game without Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson exited in the first half with an ankle injury.

Defensively, the Patriots provided a formidable pass-rushing attack and racked up six sacks, including three from Josh Uche.

It was a solid all-around effort for New England that improved their record to 7-6 and breathed new life into their season. Let’s take a look at the best Twitter reactions to the game.