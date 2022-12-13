ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacted strongly to Patriots' gritty win over Cardinals

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfEY1_0jgYZsrh00

The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a 27-13 margin on Monday night. The win put the Patriots back in the playoff hunt and gave the team hope, following strong performances on both sides of the football.

Quarterback Mac Jones played decently, while rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris stepped up at the banged-up running back position. The team entered the game without Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson exited in the first half with an ankle injury.

Defensively, the Patriots provided a formidable pass-rushing attack and racked up six sacks, including three from Josh Uche.

It was a solid all-around effort for New England that improved their record to 7-6 and breathed new life into their season. Let’s take a look at the best Twitter reactions to the game.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Julian Edelman Tweets After Kyler Murray Suffers Knee Injury

The Monday night matchup between the Cardinals and the Patriots kicked off with an injury scene that was tough to watch. Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. The superstar quarterback remained down on the turf for several minutes before he was carted off the field with a towel over his head. Murray managed to keep it together while he rode off before a sold-out crowd, but according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, the fourth-year pro was “sobbing” upon entering the tunnel. An official injury diagnosis hadn’t been issued as of Tuesday morning, but all factors at play indicate Murray took on a serious ailment.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Tom Brady breaks tablets, NFL legend believes Mac Jones should be able to dispute play-calling

New England Patriots legend and Hall of Famer Ty Law loves the fire in quarterback Mac Jones, following the team’s 27-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was seen barking at offensive coordinator Matt Patricia during the course of the game. Multiple camera angles showed the quarterback shouting profanities, as he was upset with the play-calling at certain points.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joshua Dobbs signs with Detroit

Former Vol Joshua Dobbs signed with Detroit. He will be part of the Lions’ practice squad. Dobbs was released by Cleveland Nov. 28. Dobbs played for the Vols from 2013-16 and recorded 53 passing touchdowns as a four-year starting quarterback. He led Tennessee to consecutive nine-win seasons and two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley continues to raid Pac-12 schools for transfers, one of his best moves since joining USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley made noise when they poached some transfer portal players from the Pac-12 last season: Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado, Austin Jones from Stanford, Eric Gentry from Arizona State, and Travis Dye from Oregon. USC grabbed lots of important players who were absolutely essential in the Trojans’ seven-win turnaround from 2021, when they won only four games. If USC hadn’t raided the Pac-12 for elite transfers, the Trojans would not have won 11 games this past season. They probably wouldn’t have won 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers inactives: Brock Purdy officially playing vs. Seattle

WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) Purdy was listed as questionable with oblique and rib injuries and was limited all week in practice. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder and cornerback Ambry Thomas are also active after being listed as questionable. Hyder suffered a knee injury against the Buccaneers, and Thomas hurt his ankle in that same game.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn quarterback to enter transfer portal, seeking fourth home

One of Auburn’s top signees from the 2018 class is on the move again. After spending two seasons on the Plains, quarterback Joey Gatewood elected to get a fresh start by transferring to Kentucky. He saw more playing time at Kentucky, but it was not enough to satisfy his needs. He then reunited with the coach that recruited him, Gus Malzahn, at UCF. Gatewood saw time at quarterback for the Knights, but would eventually move to receiver. After the position change, Gatewood did not record a stat in 2022.
AUBURN, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy