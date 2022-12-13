Read full article on original website
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
Vikings Reinforcements Are on the Way
A few key Vikings played a big role in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, as they missed the game. The Vikings have been one of the most healthy teams in the league so far, a key part of the success and the 10-3 record. Leading up to the...
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Kliff Kingsbury Shares Statement on Passing of Mike Leach
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury held a soft spot for former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who suddenly passed at the age of 61 due to complications related to a heart condition. Kingsbury played under Leach as a quarterback for the Red Raiders and insisted he drew from his...
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
Cardinals place QB Kyler Murray, WR Rondale Moore on IR
The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday, including the ending of two players’ season, barring a miraculous turnaround and unlikely trip to the postseason. The Cardinals announced that quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore were placed on injured reserve. Players on IR must miss...
Tom Brady wasn’t thrilled to sign an INT ball he threw against the 49ers, but wanted to show some class
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told us what he really thought about signing an intercepted ball he threw against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. While it was really sweet to see 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw ask for an autograph on a ball he picked off from Brady, it seems like ole Tampa Tom was being more of a friendly professional than a delighted elder statesman.
Marquise Brown missed Thursday practice with an illness
The Cardinals added one of their key offensive players to Thursday’s injury report. Receiver Marquise Brown missed the session due to an illness. He wasn’t the only player who was added to the injury report, as cornerback Antonio Hamilton did not participate in the session with a back injury.
Bills 'Open Doors' to OBJ Signing, Says GM
"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.
Cris Carter: Tom Brady’s Dad Said He Worried Son Wouldn’t Stop Playing
The former NFL receiver said Tom Brady Sr. once expressed concern his son wouldn't retire, but the elder Brady said he didn't recall the conversation.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his usual pre-practice injury update on Wednesday. It was all good news from Reid to start the practice week. He didn’t have any new injuries report, but he did share some insight on a pair of players returning from injury. First, he confirmed that Mecole Hardman has been designated to return from injured reserve with his 21-day practice window opening.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick
Agim, a 6'3 and 309 pound defensive lineman, was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas. He was considered a bit of a tweener, playing end in Arkansas' unconventional 3-3-5 scheme, and he never found a comfort zone in Denver. He played in 10 games...
Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills and Vikings try to clinch NFL playoff berths
Each of those clubs will carry a 10-3 record into critical contests, two of them competing among three NFL games to be played on Saturday rather than the usual Sunday. Four weeks remain in the campaign with only the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) so far assured of a playoff spot.
Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future
According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn't closing the door on any option regarding his future on or off the field.
