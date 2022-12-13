ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals place QB Kyler Murray, WR Rondale Moore on IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday, including the ending of two players’ season, barring a miraculous turnaround and unlikely trip to the postseason. The Cardinals announced that quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore were placed on injured reserve. Players on IR must miss...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady wasn’t thrilled to sign an INT ball he threw against the 49ers, but wanted to show some class

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told us what he really thought about signing an intercepted ball he threw against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. While it was really sweet to see 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw ask for an autograph on a ball he picked off from Brady, it seems like ole Tampa Tom was being more of a friendly professional than a delighted elder statesman.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Marquise Brown missed Thursday practice with an illness

The Cardinals added one of their key offensive players to Thursday’s injury report. Receiver Marquise Brown missed the session due to an illness. He wasn’t the only player who was added to the injury report, as cornerback Antonio Hamilton did not participate in the session with a back injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his usual pre-practice injury update on Wednesday. It was all good news from Reid to start the practice week. He didn’t have any new injuries report, but he did share some insight on a pair of players returning from injury. First, he confirmed that Mecole Hardman has been designated to return from injured reserve with his 21-day practice window opening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick

Agim, a 6'3 and 309 pound defensive lineman, was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas. He was considered a bit of a tweener, playing end in Arkansas' unconventional 3-3-5 scheme, and he never found a comfort zone in Denver. He played in 10 games...
DENVER, CO
France 24

Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills and Vikings try to clinch NFL playoff berths

Each of those clubs will carry a 10-3 record into critical contests, two of them competing among three NFL games to be played on Saturday rather than the usual Sunday. Four weeks remain in the campaign with only the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) so far assured of a playoff spot.
ARIZONA STATE

