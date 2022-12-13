Read full article on original website
Max Verstappen’s 2018 Honda Civic Type R GT Is Back Up For Sale
Back in late 2021, after winning his first Formula 1 world championship title, Max Verstappen bid farewell to his trusty 2018 Honda Civic Type R GT, and auctioned it off for charity. If you really regret missing out on that sale, then we’ve got good news! You have a second opportunity to buy the car.
Honda Lists Used Acura On BaT That Happens To Have Set Pole At Daytona
Honda Performance Development has, apparently, decided to start an account on Bring a Trailer. Race teams, they really are just like us! What they sell, though, is not your average car. For, you see, the car that Honda Performance Development is selling is the #007 Acura ARX-05 race car that...
What’s The Most Iconic Honda Model Of All Time?
When you read the word “Honda,” what’s the first image that pops into your head? It may sound like an odd question, but the answer says a lot about how a brand is perceived and what really matters in the eyes of enthusiasts. That’s why today we’re...
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teases Its Coachbuilt Bodywork And BiTurbo V6
Shortly after the announcement of the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, the Italian coachbuilder published a series of revealing teasers of the limited-production special, confirming earlier rumors about the V6 powertrain and showing bits and pieces of its bespoke design. The teasers, uploaded on the official Instagram page of Zagato,...
Bugatti Chiron Successor Will Get A “Bonkers” Rimac-Developed Hybrid ICE Engine
Following Bugatti‘s merger with Rimac, automotive enthusiasts are patiently waiting to see what Mate Rimac has in mind for the iconic Molsheim brand. It has now been officially confirmed that the new Bugatti hypercar will be a clean sheet design, fitted with a Rimac-developed hybrid combustion engine. Speaking to...
You Won’t Believe How Easily This Ford GT Hits 310 MPH Or 500 km/h
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
Elantra N Owner Says Hyundai Stepped In After Cop Told Him To Sue Dealer Over Stock Exhaust
Not long ago we told you about how a police officer chided and then ticketed a driver for his loud exhaust. While that might sound pretty normal for California, what makes it strange is that the car in question is a stock Hyundai Elantra N sedan. Now, the driver is back with an update and things still aren’t settled.
Driven: Supercharged Theon Design 911 Is A New Take On And Old Favorite
Want to really understand Theon Design and what makes its restomod Porsche 911s stand out in a sea of restomod 911s? Open the frunk. I know, the cargo bay seems a weird place to start when discussing a $600k (£500k) Porsche whose unusual supercharged flat-six is clearly its most obvious talking point. But to see inside the beautifully finished frunk with its embossed leather panels and leather-wrapped RS strut-brace is to see and appreciate just how much effort and care goes into making one of these radically re-made 964-generation 911s.
2024 Toyota Camry: What America’s Next Best-Selling Sedan Could Look Like
This story contains independent illustrations made by Josh Byrnes for CarScoops. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. Forty years and going strong! Toyota’s Camry has been an industry kingpin with a score sheet of two decades as North America’s best-selling passenger sedan. The current generation has held the mantle since its 2017 debut.
What’s The Most Generic Looking Vehicle On Sale Today?
I don’t know about you, but these days I hear people complaining about how cars all look like jelly beans a lot less. That’s not to say that enthusiasts have all of a sudden stopped yearning for the days of old, rather I think it suggests that there are fewer ho-hum, generic looking cars on the road today than there were, say, a decade ago.
Lucky Number Seven: Dealer Brings Together Seven Generations Of The BMW 7-Series
Holidays are all about coming together with your family and Automobile Bavaria Băneasa has done that in spectacular fashion as the Romanian dealership brought together seven generations of the BMW 7-Series. While the event was designed to celebrate the launch of the new i7, the electric luxury sedan had...
Ford Teases Mid-Sized Electric Crossover For Europe
Ford has given us the first revealing look at an upcoming electric vehicle for Europe. In a tweet, the general manager of Ford Model e Europe pulled the sheet back on the “first electric passenger vehicle” that will be built in Cologne, Germany. While the model won’t arrive...
Wild Mustang Flips Over And Crash Lands On Home And Another Car
Imagine sitting in your living room and watching videos of Mustang-related accidents when an actual Mustang crashes into your house, demolishing a part of the wall. Believe it or not, the second part of the story actually happened recently in Lexington, Kentucky, involving a red Mustang. As reported by a...
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
U.S. Marine Reportedly Steals And Crashes New Honda Civic Type R In Japan
The continued presence of the United States military is a contentious issue in Japan, and sentiments sour when military personnel are caught behaving badly. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case once again as TV Asahi is reporting a Marine stationed at Iwakuni stole and crashed a new Honda Civic Type R.
New BMW 7 Series Tries On A Set Of Flashy $9k 22-inch Aftermarket Wheels
BMWs are often seen with aftermarket alloy wheels, especially when it comes to older models in the used car market. Strasse Wheels however, wanted to see how the brand-new 7 Series flagship would look with new set of rims, and the result is polarizing. The tuner used a 2023 BMW...
2024 Ford Edge Hybrid Shows Off New Styling In China
Thanks to documents published by Chinese authorities, we now get our best look yet at the new Ford Edge Hybrid. With sleek, simplified new styling, the new Edge looks like a significant update over the current model. The hybrid version will look just like the ICE-only versions of the Edge,...
2024 MINI Countryman Dons Production Lights Ahead Of Next Year’s Debut
It’s been months since we’ve seen the 2024 MINI Countryman, but the model has returned and it’s sporting new camouflage as well as production lighting units. Spotted in two different locations, the latest batch of images appear to show the range-topping Countryman JCW as the prototypes have a four-tailpipe exhaust system and beefy brakes that are backed up by red calipers.
2024 Ford Mustang Specs Revealed: GT Packs Up To 486 HP, Dark Horse 500 HP
Rudolph is out of luck as Santa has a new motto and it’s Ho Ho Horsepower. That’s the message from Ford as they’ve revealed performance specifications for the highly anticipated 2024 Mustang. Needless to say, Ford wants to sleigh the competition and the lineup starts with a...
Geely’s Zeekr Shows Us More Of Its Waymo Robotaxi
Geely-owned Zeekr has published new photos and videos of its robotaxi, dubbed M-Vision concept, which was previewed in renderings last year. The EV is based on the new SEA-M architecture and will be a part of Waymo’s fleet, offering autonomous ride-hailing services in the US. The minivan was designed...
