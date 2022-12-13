Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission gives support, but not commitment, to water cooperative
BRONSON — The Suwannee River Water Management District is considering the formation of a regional water supply cooperative. As the plan is proposed, The Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek. County attorney Nicolle Shalley reported to the...
ocala-news.com
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
Citrus County Chronicle
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital ‘blesses’ Citrus County Blessings
In an effort to bring a little sweetness into the lives of kids, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital recently held a “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows” food drive to benefit Citrus County Blessings. In just two weeks, hospital caregivers collected 610 pounds of jam and jelly. To make things...
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19
Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline. Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs
The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
Citrus County Chronicle
Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell
Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center
Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
Ocala business owner runs for state representative
Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
Citrus County Chronicle
County approves $35,000 engineering costs for Inverness Village 4
County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues. The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
Citrus County Chronicle
Terry Bovaird named new Williston city manager
WILLISTON — The Williston City Council voted Terry Bovaird as the new city manager at the latest council meeting on Dec. 6. Bovaird will serve a four-year term, effective as of Dec. 6. The position pays about $117,000 annually, according to the 2022-2023 Williston Budget. Bovaird, who was previously...
Citrus County Chronicle
Help make beautiful music in Citrus County
Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Citrus County Chronicle
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to host wellness seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto. “Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
The Laker/Lutz News
Union rep says Pasco needs to ask itself: Why are firefighters leaving?
The two new members of the Pasco County Commission had barely warmed up their seats on the board before hearing about the increasing number of the county’s firefighters that are resigning. “In the year 2022 alone, we’ve had 49 resignations, and that number will undoubtedly grow before the end...
Citrus County Chronicle
Art abounds in Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — If you like gallery exhibits, street art, festivals and gift shops filled with work from local artists, Cedar Key is the place for you in January and throughout the year. The Cedar Key Arts Center is the heart of promoting and encouraging the arts in the...
villages-news.com
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’
I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
