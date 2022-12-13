ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Commission gives support, but not commitment, to water cooperative

BRONSON — The Suwannee River Water Management District is considering the formation of a regional water supply cooperative. As the plan is proposed, The Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek. County attorney Nicolle Shalley reported to the...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital ‘blesses’ Citrus County Blessings

In an effort to bring a little sweetness into the lives of kids, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital recently held a “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows” food drive to benefit Citrus County Blessings. In just two weeks, hospital caregivers collected 610 pounds of jam and jelly. To make things...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19

Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs

The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell

Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
TRENTON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center

Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala business owner runs for state representative

Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County approves $35,000 engineering costs for Inverness Village 4

County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues. The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The...
INVERNESS, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Terry Bovaird named new Williston city manager

WILLISTON — The Williston City Council voted Terry Bovaird as the new city manager at the latest council meeting on Dec. 6. Bovaird will serve a four-year term, effective as of Dec. 6. The position pays about $117,000 annually, according to the 2022-2023 Williston Budget. Bovaird, who was previously...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Help make beautiful music in Citrus County

Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to host wellness seminar

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto. “Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Art abounds in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY — If you like gallery exhibits, street art, festivals and gift shops filled with work from local artists, Cedar Key is the place for you in January and throughout the year. The Cedar Key Arts Center is the heart of promoting and encouraging the arts in the...
CEDAR KEY, FL
villages-news.com

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
LADY LAKE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy