The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO