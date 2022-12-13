ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Art abounds in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY — If you like gallery exhibits, street art, festivals and gift shops filled with work from local artists, Cedar Key is the place for you in January and throughout the year. The Cedar Key Arts Center is the heart of promoting and encouraging the arts in the...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital ‘blesses’ Citrus County Blessings

In an effort to bring a little sweetness into the lives of kids, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital recently held a “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows” food drive to benefit Citrus County Blessings. In just two weeks, hospital caregivers collected 610 pounds of jam and jelly. To make things...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Help make beautiful music in Citrus County

Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to host wellness seminar

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto. “Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs

The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell

Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
TRENTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct erroneous information provided to the Chronicle by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night. A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for second degree murder, the state attorney's office told the Chronicle on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Commission gives support, but not commitment, to water cooperative

BRONSON — The Suwannee River Water Management District is considering the formation of a regional water supply cooperative. As the plan is proposed, The Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek. County attorney Nicolle Shalley reported to the...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner

A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

LEVY ARRESTS 12/05-12/11

Adams, Jason Eric, age 28 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/06/2022 at 10:14 for Battery -2nd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/Cash $30,000.00. Anderson, Lawrence James, age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/08/2022 at 16:42 for OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, NO BOND. Bielak, Robert Charles, age 56 of Howell, MI, booked 12/10/2022 at 01:04 for...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County approves $35,000 engineering costs for Inverness Village 4

County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues. The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Terry Bovaird named new Williston city manager

WILLISTON — The Williston City Council voted Terry Bovaird as the new city manager at the latest council meeting on Dec. 6. Bovaird will serve a four-year term, effective as of Dec. 6. The position pays about $117,000 annually, according to the 2022-2023 Williston Budget. Bovaird, who was previously...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus lifts up county title

INVERNESS — Behind 12 individual champions, the Citrus girls weightlifting team rolled to the Citrus County Championships team title on Thursday night at home. The Hurricanes rolled up 108 team points, followed by Lecanto with 69 and Crystal River with 43.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges

Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19

Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy