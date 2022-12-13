Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Art abounds in Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — If you like gallery exhibits, street art, festivals and gift shops filled with work from local artists, Cedar Key is the place for you in January and throughout the year. The Cedar Key Arts Center is the heart of promoting and encouraging the arts in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital ‘blesses’ Citrus County Blessings
In an effort to bring a little sweetness into the lives of kids, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital recently held a “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows” food drive to benefit Citrus County Blessings. In just two weeks, hospital caregivers collected 610 pounds of jam and jelly. To make things...
Citrus County Chronicle
Help make beautiful music in Citrus County
Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Citrus County Chronicle
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to host wellness seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto. “Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs
The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
Citrus County Chronicle
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline. Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lifelong aviator, Crystal River airport fixed base operator Tom Davis dies Wednesday
Tom Davis was born to fly. After a 33-year career as a U.S. Navy aviator, Davis and his family came to Crystal River in 1978 and started a flight training school at the Crystal River Airport. In 1983, he got a lease to operate the airport as its fixed base operator.
Citrus County Chronicle
Massive winter storm forecast to bring rain, cold temps to Citrus
Citrus County may not get a white Christmas but it stands a good chance of getting the cold weather. Cold, that is, for Florida standards.
Citrus County Chronicle
Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell
Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct erroneous information provided to the Chronicle by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night. A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for second degree murder, the state attorney's office told the Chronicle on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission gives support, but not commitment, to water cooperative
BRONSON — The Suwannee River Water Management District is considering the formation of a regional water supply cooperative. As the plan is proposed, The Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek. County attorney Nicolle Shalley reported to the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner
A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Citrus County Chronicle
LEVY ARRESTS 12/05-12/11
Adams, Jason Eric, age 28 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/06/2022 at 10:14 for Battery -2nd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/Cash $30,000.00. Anderson, Lawrence James, age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/08/2022 at 16:42 for OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, NO BOND. Bielak, Robert Charles, age 56 of Howell, MI, booked 12/10/2022 at 01:04 for...
Citrus County Chronicle
County approves $35,000 engineering costs for Inverness Village 4
County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues. The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Terry Bovaird named new Williston city manager
WILLISTON — The Williston City Council voted Terry Bovaird as the new city manager at the latest council meeting on Dec. 6. Bovaird will serve a four-year term, effective as of Dec. 6. The position pays about $117,000 annually, according to the 2022-2023 Williston Budget. Bovaird, who was previously...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus lifts up county title
INVERNESS — Behind 12 individual champions, the Citrus girls weightlifting team rolled to the Citrus County Championships team title on Thursday night at home. The Hurricanes rolled up 108 team points, followed by Lecanto with 69 and Crystal River with 43.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges
Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19
Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
