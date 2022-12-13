As holiday travel closes in, one report doesn’t have good news for those who fly out of the Dane County Regional Airport. Forbes Advisor analyzed federal transportation data and determined what airports are the best and worst for holiday travel. The Dane County Regional Airport rounds out top 10 for the worst airports for holiday travel. Some of the data points considered in the report include customer complaints, flight delays and cancelations and recent increases in ticket costs. For the Dane County airport, Forbes Advisor found around 4.45% of flights are delayed because of the national aviation system and 1.57% of flights are canceled. Flights during the holiday season average to around $483, which is around a 5.42% increase.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO