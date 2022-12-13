ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Q&A: Comedian Charlie Berens previews UW commencement address

MADISON, Wis. — Comedian Charlie Berens is set to bring his uniquely Midwestern humor to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s winter commencement this weekend. News 3 Now’s Brady Mallory and Charlotte Deleste caught up with Berens this week to preview his commencement address. This interview has been lightly...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison’s Funk Factory Geuzeria to become Black Rose Blending Company

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison taproom is changing hands. Funk Factory Geuzeria on Gilson Street will become Black Rose Blending Company next month. Levi Funk has operated Funk Factory since 2015 but is now selling the bar and brewing equipment to longtime employee Kyle Metz. The new facility will primarily offer products similar to the Funky Barrel aged sour beers and explore new variations of wines and ciders.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

AprilAire hosts holiday event for children in need

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — AprilAire in Sun Prairie hosted a Santa’s Workshop Party on Thursday, allowing kids to decorate cookies, make crafts, eat pizza and visit with Santa Claus. The event comes after roughly 30 company employees held a gift-wrapping event earlier in the week to prepare presents...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the hallway of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Calypso Road.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Report names Dane County Regional Airport as one of the worst in nation for holiday travel

As holiday travel closes in, one report doesn’t have good news for those who fly out of the Dane County Regional Airport. Forbes Advisor analyzed federal transportation data and determined what airports are the best and worst for holiday travel. The Dane County Regional Airport rounds out top 10 for the worst airports for holiday travel. Some of the data points considered in the report include customer complaints, flight delays and cancelations and recent increases in ticket costs. For the Dane County airport, Forbes Advisor found around 4.45% of flights are delayed because of the national aviation system and 1.57% of flights are canceled. Flights during the holiday season average to around $483, which is around a 5.42% increase.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city. The Madison Police Department says it is working with the UW-Madison Police Department to identify the person, who was seen vandalizing the UW Hillel Foundation building, the Lowell Center, and an E-bike station last week.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire at a home in Janesville killed two people Friday afternoon, city officials said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive just before 1:15 p.m. An initial report said flames were visible and people were trapped inside, according to a news release.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Two more victims added to allegations against Navy recruiter

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Navy recruiter accused of using his position to sexually assault children made a virtual appearance in Rock County court Wednesday as more victims have been added to the allegations against him. Since the time Bryan Bradley-Hubbard was charged with four counts of child enticement and...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy