31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Related
x1071.com
Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says
MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday.
x1071.com
Q&A: Comedian Charlie Berens previews UW commencement address
MADISON, Wis. — Comedian Charlie Berens is set to bring his uniquely Midwestern humor to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s winter commencement this weekend. News 3 Now’s Brady Mallory and Charlotte Deleste caught up with Berens this week to preview his commencement address. This interview has been lightly...
x1071.com
Operation Fresh Start holds ‘signing day’ event for Build Academy graduate
MADISON, Wis. — Every year, we see multiple college “signing day” events, with local athletes announcing where they will be continuing their careers and education. But on Wednesday, we saw a new twist to that tradition. Madison’s Operation Fresh Start held its own “signing day” event for...
x1071.com
Madison’s Funk Factory Geuzeria to become Black Rose Blending Company
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison taproom is changing hands. Funk Factory Geuzeria on Gilson Street will become Black Rose Blending Company next month. Levi Funk has operated Funk Factory since 2015 but is now selling the bar and brewing equipment to longtime employee Kyle Metz. The new facility will primarily offer products similar to the Funky Barrel aged sour beers and explore new variations of wines and ciders.
x1071.com
AprilAire hosts holiday event for children in need
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — AprilAire in Sun Prairie hosted a Santa’s Workshop Party on Thursday, allowing kids to decorate cookies, make crafts, eat pizza and visit with Santa Claus. The event comes after roughly 30 company employees held a gift-wrapping event earlier in the week to prepare presents...
x1071.com
Madison, state leaders break ground on city’s bus rapid transit system
MADISON, Wis. — City and state leaders on Thursday broke ground on Madison’s first bus rapid transit line set to connect the east and west sides, one of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s key initiatives since assuming office. The push for rapid transit has been decades in the making,...
x1071.com
Man arrested in north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the hallway of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Calypso Road.
x1071.com
Parents search for solutions amid national shortage of pediatric pain relievers
MADISON, Wis. — Most parents keep Motrin and ibuprofen on hand in the medicine cabinet for when their child comes down with a cold or the flu. But now, parents are left searching for other options amid a national medicine shortage. “It kind of makes me a little nervous,”...
x1071.com
Report names Dane County Regional Airport as one of the worst in nation for holiday travel
As holiday travel closes in, one report doesn’t have good news for those who fly out of the Dane County Regional Airport. Forbes Advisor analyzed federal transportation data and determined what airports are the best and worst for holiday travel. The Dane County Regional Airport rounds out top 10 for the worst airports for holiday travel. Some of the data points considered in the report include customer complaints, flight delays and cancelations and recent increases in ticket costs. For the Dane County airport, Forbes Advisor found around 4.45% of flights are delayed because of the national aviation system and 1.57% of flights are canceled. Flights during the holiday season average to around $483, which is around a 5.42% increase.
x1071.com
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city. The Madison Police Department says it is working with the UW-Madison Police Department to identify the person, who was seen vandalizing the UW Hillel Foundation building, the Lowell Center, and an E-bike station last week.
x1071.com
City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21.
x1071.com
Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire at a home in Janesville killed two people Friday afternoon, city officials said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive just before 1:15 p.m. An initial report said flames were visible and people were trapped inside, according to a news release.
x1071.com
Two more victims added to allegations against Navy recruiter
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Navy recruiter accused of using his position to sexually assault children made a virtual appearance in Rock County court Wednesday as more victims have been added to the allegations against him. Since the time Bryan Bradley-Hubbard was charged with four counts of child enticement and...
x1071.com
‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. Barnes’ words are the first he’s said publicly on the matter, commenting...
x1071.com
Police trying to identify vehicle, driver in connection with Fitchburg shooting
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver following a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries late last month. The shooting, which police said was not a random act, happened Nov. 27 in the parking lot of...
x1071.com
How you can avoid gift card scams from Grinches when holiday shopping
MADISON, Wis.– It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when gift cards can serve as the perfect holiday gift. But if you’re not careful with where and how you buy them, you could be stuffing the stockings of scammers this Christmas. “Gift cards are always the...
x1071.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Verona leaves one dead; weather may have been a factor, police say
VERONA, Wis. — One person died in a multi-vehicle crash in Verona Thursday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 just before 6 p.m. In a news release, police said an initial report showed two vehicles crashed on the bridge and were then hit by a third vehicle.
