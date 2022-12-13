Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Grace Christian 41, Louisiana School for the Deaf 22. Livingston Collegiate Academy vs. Abramson, ccd. North Caddo vs. North Webster, ccd. St. Helena vs. Madison Prep, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game
Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
