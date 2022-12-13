Read full article on original website
Related
Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him
Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market
Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace
The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision
The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Atlanta Braves Trade Rumor Is Reportedly Not True
Contrary to a rumor that surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves aren't shopping ace Max Fried. Jim Callis appeared on MLB Network to discuss a three-team deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to Atlanta. He dropped a major bombshell at the end of the segment, saying it won't be shocking if the Braves trade Fried as their payroll expands.
Yardbarker
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent
While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
MLB
Carpenter named Tigers' Minor League Player of the Year
For most Tigers players and fans, the end of the season was a chance to forget a rough year. For Kerry Carpenter, it was a chance to finally pinch himself. Around this time a year ago, Carpenter was arguably fighting for his career. He was headed to St. Louis to see a hitting instructor about a swing change in search of more power at Double-A Erie. Now, he’s not only a Major Leaguer, he has a chance to earn significant playing time in the Tigers’ outfield and in a key spot in Detroit’s lineup.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
FOX Sports
New York Mets continue to go all-in for a World Series with their whirlwind offseason | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss the New York Mets' whirlwind offseason as they continue to go all-in for a World Series. The Mets will go into the 2023 season with the highest payroll in MLB history. The Mets signed Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, and they might not be done just yet.
MLB
What are Dodgers' odds in shortstop sweepstakes?
LOS ANGELES -- And then there was one. Coming into the offseason, most of the focus and anticipation was on the star-studded free-agent class at shortstop. That group was headlined by Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, four players who could significantly improve most teams in the Majors.
MLB
Astros bring back entire staff under Dusty, add one coach
HOUSTON -- The Astros on Thursday announced that their entire coaching staff would return for the 2023 season, with one additional member. Tommy Kawamura will join the field staff as Major League game planning coach, transitioning from the baseball operations staff. Kawamura has served as the Astros' manager of advanced...
MLB
Will Judge get this huge honor from Yankees?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was a few hours before Gerrit Cole was scheduled to deliver the first pitch to Jose Altuve, beginning Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Astros, and Nestor Cortes was ushered into the press conference room at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
O's sign versatile Frazier to fill multiple holes
This offseason, the Orioles had been seeking a left-handed hitter who could play second base and/or corner outfield. Adam Frazier checked all of those boxes. On Thursday, Baltimore announced it signed the 31-year-old Frazier to a one-year contract for the 2023 season. The deal is worth $8 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Cards play-by-play announcer McLaughlin resigns
Longtime Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin resigned his TV position on Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in suburban St. Louis on Dec. 4. McLaughlin, a St. Louis native, has been behind the microphone calling big moments for the Cardinals for the...
MLB
'Excited to be a part of it': Heaney welcomed by Rangers
ARLINGTON -- As Andrew Heaney made his way through the halls of Globe Life Field -- with pictures of former players like slugger Adrián Beltré surrounding him -- he couldn’t help but recall the old Rangers lineups he had faced over the years. “[I saw] the one...
MLB
D-backs sign RHP McGough to 2-year deal after success in Japan
PHOENIX -- The D-backs added another piece to the bullpen Thursday, signing right-hander Scott McGough to a two-year deal with a mutual option for 2025. Improving the bullpen was priority No. 1 for Arizona general manager Mike Hazen; so far the team has Carlos Vargas, Cole Sulser and Miguel Castro, and now McGough.
Comments / 0