For most Tigers players and fans, the end of the season was a chance to forget a rough year. For Kerry Carpenter, it was a chance to finally pinch himself. Around this time a year ago, Carpenter was arguably fighting for his career. He was headed to St. Louis to see a hitting instructor about a swing change in search of more power at Double-A Erie. Now, he’s not only a Major Leaguer, he has a chance to earn significant playing time in the Tigers’ outfield and in a key spot in Detroit’s lineup.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO