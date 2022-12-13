ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Stopped by Bucknell 33-6

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The home mat advantage wasn't enough for the Sacred Heart University men's wrestling team to pick up a victory on Friday night. The Pioneers lost a 33-6 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association contest to Bucknell at the Pitt Center. The loss dropped the Pioneers to 0-6 while...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Equestrian Fall Season Review

FAIRFIELD, Conn.-- The Sacred Heart University equestrian team participated in 10 competitions across three different formats during the fall semester. The Pioneers carried the largest roster to date with 43 student-athletes and had an impressive 95% of the roster take part in least one competitive opportunity. Pioneers competed in five...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Teaming Up with RealResponse

FAIRFIELD, Conn. - Sacred Heart University Athletics is joining forces with RealResponse, a feedback, monitoring and anonymous reporting platform, to enhance student-athlete's ability to communicate with the department's administration. "Our student-athletes needed a proven, professional way to connect with us on a regular basis, and this was the perfect choice...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy