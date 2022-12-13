JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t played many meaningful December games over the last dozen years. They’re usually so far out of the AFC South race by then that mock drafts are the only postseason scenarios that matter to the small-market franchise. But having won three of their last five games — combined with Tennessee’s three-game skid — the Jaguars (5-8) suddenly find themselves in the playoff picture late.

