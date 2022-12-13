Read full article on original website
Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy never doubted he'd take the field for the 49ers with a chance at winning a division title. But how long Purdy would be able to play through his oblique injury lingered all night in the mind of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan.
Cowboys star LB Parsons stokes Eagles rivalry a week early
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons didn't wait until next week to get people talking about the Philadelphia rivalry again. Yeah, the young star knows the Cowboys face Jacksonville and Trevor Lawrence on Sunday before the Eagles and Jalen Hurts on Christmas Eve.
Jets QB White has no doubt he'll start Sunday vs. Lions
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There's still no doubt in Mike White's mind he'll start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. “Uh, no,” White said Thursday. “None at all.”
Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners
SEATTLE (AP) — Already battered and emotionally spent having watched their final chance at staying in the NFC West race slip away, the Seattle Seahawks walked into the locker room and absorbed another blow. They're about to be without Tyler Lockett, one of their top wide receivers, for an...
Dolphins brace for snow, cold in AFC East showdown at Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Growing up in Houston, and spending his college career at Alabama, Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle acknowledged having never played in a snow game in his life. And the potential of finally doing so on Saturday night, when Miami (8-5) travels to play the Buffalo...
Cowboys nearing playoff berth, Jags trying to claw into race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t played many meaningful December games over the last dozen years. They’re usually so far out of the AFC South race by then that mock drafts are the only postseason scenarios that matter to the small-market franchise. But having won three of their last five games — combined with Tennessee’s three-game skid — the Jaguars (5-8) suddenly find themselves in the playoff picture late.
Unbeaten Darnold leads playoff hopeful Panthers vs. Steelers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot, learning the importance of patience while watching other quarterbacks play. Those lessons appear to be paying off.
Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night's 135-124 loss at Orlando. The Hawks on Thursday said an MRI revealed the strain.
49ers look to wrap up NFC West title in Seattle once again
SEATTLE (AP) — A few years ago, Kyle Shanahan celebrated his first division title as San Francisco's coach in the visiting locker room at Seattle after a Sunday night game on the final day of the season that was nearly decided on the final snap. Shanahan and the 49ers...
