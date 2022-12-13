Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Great crowd greets CP Holiday Train in Alexandria despite winter storm
(Alexandria, MN)--A great crowd was on had to greet the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train on Thursday in Alexandria. The crowd showed up despite a winter storm that is hitting the state of Minnesota. Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle performed during the stop in Alexandria and had the crowd singing...
knsiradio.com
City of Cold Spring Agrees To Purchase Lot For New Fire Hall
(KNSI) – The City of Cold Spring took a major step towards finding a new home for its fire hall at Tuesday’s council meeting. The group went into a closed session to discuss an offer to buy a 1.08-acre lot at 109 Main Street. Administrator Kris Dockendorf says the council voted to approve a motion to enter into an agreement with Cold Spring, formerly known as Cold Spring Granite. It will still be a couple of months before the deal could close because of the need for an environmental study of the parcel.
lptv.org
MnDOT Holds Open House for Highway 10 Project in Wadena
With major updates in the works for Highway 10, Wadena residents attended an open house last week at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center to see what the Minnesota Department of Transportation had planned. Attendees got the opportunity to see the proposed layouts and access points along Highway 10 if...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
kmaland.com
City of Glenwood, engineering firm addressing aquatic center repairs
(Glenwood) – Glenwood city officials are hopeful a review of the Glenwood Aquatic Center from the original designers and contractors will bring about the necessary repairs. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News JEO Consulting, the engineering firm that designed the facility, conducted an onsite inspection of the center in August and has presented its findings to the Glenwood City Council. Farnan says the comprehensive review was sought after a string of issues delayed and ultimately forced the city to cancel its 2022 pool season.
Holiday Train Passing Through Central Minnesota Wednesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cross-country holiday experience is coming to central Minnesota this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its annual trek across the northern United States, and will be making stops in Buffalo at 5:45 p.m., Annandale at 7:15 p.m., and Eden Valley at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night.
lptv.org
Iditarod Musher Wade Marrs Visits St. Francis School in Brainerd
Wade Marrs, a dog sled musher who has placed 4th in the Iditarod sled dog race, made a surprise visit last week to St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School in Brainerd. The annual Iditarod competition is a 938-mile dog sled race that runs from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska. The race can attract over 100 participants known as mushers.
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
krwc1360.com
DEED Announces Three Broadband Grants in Wright County
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced the first round of Border-to-Border broadband improvement grants for under-served communities in Minnesota, and three of those grants will be helping communities in Wright County. Wright County has earmarked a considerable portion of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
lptv.org
Victim of Brainerd House Fire Identified
The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified. A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd. Police officials say the State Fire...
Lady At Wadena McDonald’s Asked Me “Am I Dead?”
Most Fridays, except the winter months, I travel up Highway 10 to the Detroit lakes area for the weekend. I usually make a pit stop at the Wadena McDonalds to grab a bite to eat before I finish my trek to the lake cabin. Last Friday, I opted to order...
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
kfgo.com
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
Snowmobiler Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a snowmobile crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Peyton Magney of Little Falls was driving a snowmobile in a ditch along Highway 115 near Fort Ripley when the snowmobile hit the railroad tracks and she was thrown from the vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Man hurt in truck crash near New London
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
Little Falls Murder Still Divides Minnesotans 10 Years Later
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It's been ten years since the murder of two teenagers rocked the town of Little Falls and divided the community over whether the killings were justified under Minnesota's castle doctrine. Byron Smith shot and killed 18-year-old Haile Kifer and 17-year-old Nick Brady after they had...
kvsc.org
Alleged Drunken Driver Steals Construction Truck and Crashes in North St. Cloud
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a possible intoxicated driver stole a truck and crashed it after being involved in a pursuit Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report of a possible drunk driver in St. Wendel Township just before 11 a.m. on County Road 4. Deputies tried to stop the car but the driver left the roadway and drove through several yards in west St. Cloud.
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 27 west of Little Falls just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. A pickup driven by 70-year-old David Zimmerman of Little Falls was going west and had...
