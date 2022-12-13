As much as the tide of history might feel as though it's rushing the wrong way to fans of traditional internal-combustion performance cars these days, when you stop and look at the facts rather than the narrative, it's safe to say we still live in a golden age of gas-powered excitement. (I refuse to acknowledge times are bad for fuel-burning fun when the Hellcat still exists and GM just spent untold millions developing a revolutionary V8 for the Corvette Z06.)

1 DAY AGO