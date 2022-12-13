Read full article on original website
Pakistan Signs $475 Million Flood Loan Deal With ADB
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on Thursday, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency. Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier...
Exclusive-PepsiCo to Roll Out 100 Tesla Semis in 2023, Exec Says
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -PepsiCo plans to roll out 100 heavy-duty Tesla Semis in 2023, when it will start using the electric trucks to make deliveries to customers like Walmart and Kroger, the soda maker's top fleet official told Reuters on Friday. PepsiCo Inc, which ordered the big trucks in...
Henkel Spins off Its Russia Business
(Reuters) - Germany's Henkel said on Friday it has spun off its Russia business after the chemical and consumer goods company had announced its exit from the country earlier this year. Henkel's Russian operation will change its name to Lab Industries from January and will act independently of the German...
For Bear Stock Pickers, 2023 Is Full of Rich Pickings
LONDON (Reuters) - Well-known activist short-selling hedge funds expect to find more companies squeezed by tough economic conditions in 2023, potentially increasing instances where balance-sheet sinkholes are hidden. Some $321 billion worth of U.S. and European speculative-grade debt is due for refinancing over the next 12-14 months. Defaults may double...
