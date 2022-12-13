Read full article on original website
Digiday
How brands are planning holistic TV campaigns to maximize effectiveness in 2023
With the rapid adoption of connected TV (CTV) viewership, marketers are looking for ways to balance spending between new digital streaming opportunities and the long-established benefits of investing in linear TV. Both platforms offer unique value propositions, with CTV providing more addressability and access to niche audiences, while linear TV...
Digiday
Pubmatic adopts Adelaide’s attention metrics to create ‘supply chain 2.0’
In the never-ending search for more efficient and effective advertising, it’s no secret attention metrics have taken root as a viable option for buyers and demand-side players. Its proponents tout its ability to secure better outcomes and generate more efficient buys. Now the sell side is buying into attention,...
Digiday
‘Conservative, not dystopian’: IAB Europe economist Daniel Knapp’s ad spending outlook for 2023
Looking ahead, the IAB Europe’s chief economist Daniel Knapp is cautiously optimistic about the ad industry’s prospects next year despite headwinds from a hampered economy outlook. There are, however, caveats. Ongoing inflation, higher interest rates and lower stock prices to name a few. So while this year has been a rollercoaster, Knapp doesn’t expect the next one to be any less bumpy.
Digiday
Future of TV Briefing: How pod bidding can help to solve streaming’s ad load issue
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the potential implications of pod bidding for streaming advertising — whenever streaming ad buyers and sellers start to support it. Pod-tential. Pod-tential. The key hits:. OpenRTB 2.6’s support for pod bidding provides a means for streaming services to strike a...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: Influencers will grow more important to brands’, retailers’ holiday marketing
Social channels are already lit up with holiday marketing campaigns, many of which are centered around influencers. This will only become more so as the holiday season progresses, according to findings from Digiday+ Research. We already know that Instagram and TikTok will grow in importance for brands and retailers when...
Digiday
As influencer marketing grows up, brands, agencies experiment with new content tools like bots
Influencer marketing is maturing as a business for many marketers and media agencies as they find ways to leverage creator content and gain new audiences. From using artificial virtual influencers to micro influencers on social media, agencies and brands are realizing they need to strategize and adapt to new ways of using influencer marketing. Experts say there was perhaps more pushback early on about whether social media influencers were a reliable investment.
Digiday
McDonald’s, Spotify, Redefine Meat and Nissan are Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe winners
The list of winners of the 2022 Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe highlights how companies are leaning on social media and data-based content strategies to drive brand engagement. Sustainability and other meaningful practices remain top priorities for consumers and companies, with many of this year’s entrants and subsequent winners striving to show their commitment to overall betterment.
Digiday
The publisher’s guide to audience engagement
Evolving content recommendation technologies are transforming reader experiences on publisher sites. For publishers, their evolution comes at a time when personalized recommendations are essential to engaging and maintaining ever-growing audiences. Data-driven content recommendations have become effective tools for addressing consumer preferences, helping publishers reach their audiences at every stage of...
Digiday
How programmatic is bridging the gap between linear and CTV/OTT in 2023
With new advancements and improvements in programmatic ad buying and targeting, 2023 looks like a year set for a great deal of change in the world of connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) environments. These changes will significantly impact the programmatic landscape regarding linear and CTV/OTT planning and buying. New...
Digiday
UM expands commerce media practice for clients Johnson & Johnson, EJ Gallo Winery, others with newly expanded unit
If 2022 is the year of commerce media, then 2023 might be the year commerce media ups its game to break down internal silos and improve its measurement. IPG’s UM has quietly been active in the shopper marketing space since 2013, forming UM Shopper with one employee: Amie Owen. The media agency is now morphing the unit into UM Commerce, a reflection of the growth in commerce media that has spurred its media spend growth from $125 million in 2019 (before the pandemic) to around $1 billion today.
Digiday
What Accenture Song’s behaviorial research tells us about brand loyalty and Web3 in 2023
Brands will have to become experts on their avid fans in 2023 to succeed. Consulting giant Accenture’s marketing/branding/advertising arm Accenture Song’s annual human behavior trends report, which will be released later this week, identifies the cultural shifts impacting brand loyalty, the workplace and decentralization technologies in the coming year. And against the backdrop of “macroeconomic shocks” in recent years, people will continue to speak out against injustice, try different digital platforms and focus on what they can control.
Digiday
Dentsu’s forecast for 2023 shows a year of slowing growth reaching $740B, led by digital
The latest Dentsu global ad spend forecast shows 2023 will experience some growth — despite economic slowdowns — along with an optimistic view of the years ahead. Dentsu released its global ad spending report for 2023 on Thursday that predicts the upcoming year will see some slowdown, with worldwide spending expected to increase 3.8% to reach $740.9 billion – a slowing pace compared to an increase of 8% in 2022. The data comes from some Dentsu International brands across around 60 markets and is released semi-annually.
bitcoinist.com
93% Of Consumers Want To Experience The Metaverse, Claims Capgemini’s Report
The metaverse, a part of blockchain technology, seems to have survived the ongoing bear market storm. Reports show that more people are showing interest in the metaverse. A survey by Capgemini, a business and tech strategy advisor, revealed that more than three out of four customers want to carry out transactions in the metaverse.
Digiday
iHeartMedia to cut U.S. real estate footprint in half
IHeartMedia is cutting its office square footage by half across the U.S. The company does not plan to close offices in any of the 160 markets where it has a presence. The company declined to share how much office space it currently pays for or a timeline for when this process will be completed. An iHeartMedia spokesperson said the reduction began as early as 2019.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
TechCrunch
Banzai, a marketing tech startup, acquires Hyros for $110M, raises $100M and goes public via a $580M SPAC
The IPO window is all but closed right now, but a few things appear still to be getting through the cracks and there are big sums attached to that. Today, Banzai — an engagement marketing startup that provides tools to source and connect with potential sales leads, and tools to build and run online video events — announced that it is going public, by way of a SPAC. Alongside that, Banzai is acquiring Hyros, a startup that specializes in advertising and marketing attribution.
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
