Marketing Briefing: Inflation pushes marketers to value messaging and ongoing sales promotions as they court ‘savvy shoppers’

Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: Influencers will grow more important to brands’, retailers’ holiday marketing
Social channels are already lit up with holiday marketing campaigns, many of which are centered around influencers. This will only become more so as the holiday season progresses, according to findings from Digiday+ Research. We already know that Instagram and TikTok will grow in importance for brands and retailers when...
Digiday
How brands are planning holistic TV campaigns to maximize effectiveness in 2023
With the rapid adoption of connected TV (CTV) viewership, marketers are looking for ways to balance spending between new digital streaming opportunities and the long-established benefits of investing in linear TV. Both platforms offer unique value propositions, with CTV providing more addressability and access to niche audiences, while linear TV...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Sodexo’s InReach Chooses Cantaloupe’s Complete Business and Payments Platform to Power 20,000+ Self-Service Locations
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service economy, is excited to announce that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform. As part of the agreement, InReach will upgrade all 18 of its branches — including 18,800 vending machines and 1,200 micro markets — onto Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, bringing cashless payments and operational visibility to its business units. Sodexo is one of the nation’s leaders in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, and InReach provides a wealth of convenience solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers through dynamic spaces and delicious food and drink options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005382/en/ Cantaloupe has announced that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform , which will help Sodexo InReach accelerate growth in key markets across all U.S. branches. (Photo: Business Wire)
Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI
Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
AdWeek
Ford's Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Departs
Automotive giant Ford’s first global chief marketing officer Suzy Deering is set to leave the automaker after two years. Deering, who joined from online marketplace eBay in 2020, will leave Friday. She does so after the Motor Company saw sales increase 16% to 464,674 units during the third quarter of 2022 in the United States.
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Digiday
Future of TV Briefing: How pod bidding can help to solve streaming’s ad load issue
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the potential implications of pod bidding for streaming advertising — whenever streaming ad buyers and sellers start to support it. Pod-tential. Pod-tential. The key hits:. OpenRTB 2.6’s support for pod bidding provides a means for streaming services to strike a...
TechCrunch
In uncertain times, B2B sales teams must put value front and center
This decade is showing signs of becoming one of the most challenging landscapes to grow a business as pressure swells on sales teams to operate as the lifeblood of organizations. Often the tech industry’s unsung heroes, B2B sales teams and the revenue they drive are even more important in times of economic instability.
Digiday
CMOs at Mastercard, NHL, Zola will focus on community building, virtual worlds, retention incentives and more in 2023
The end of the year is always a mad dash to finish work ahead of the holidays — and this year is no exception. Getting back into work in early January, it can be difficult to remember what everyone was talking about before the family festivities (and drama). To make sure we’d have a good sense of what marketers expect to focus on in the New Year, we spoke with CMOs about the big topics they expect to focus on in 2023.
Digiday
Inside Twitter’s risky plan to force users to share data riles regulators
Twitter’s risky plan for its ads business may actually end up doing more harm than good for advertisers still advertising on the social network. What now, you say? Well, earlier this week Platformer broke the news that Twitter’s controversial billionaire owner Elon Musk wants to force users to accept personalized advertising unless they pay for a subscription service that will let them opt-out of ads.
Digiday
UM expands commerce media practice for clients Johnson & Johnson, EJ Gallo Winery, others with newly expanded unit
If 2022 is the year of commerce media, then 2023 might be the year commerce media ups its game to break down internal silos and improve its measurement. IPG’s UM has quietly been active in the shopper marketing space since 2013, forming UM Shopper with one employee: Amie Owen. The media agency is now morphing the unit into UM Commerce, a reflection of the growth in commerce media that has spurred its media spend growth from $125 million in 2019 (before the pandemic) to around $1 billion today.
Framework Studio, the Award-winning Film/TV Creative Marketing Agency, Announces Merger With Core Creative Labs, the Premier Visual Effects/Experiential Live Event Producer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Framework Studio CEO Rajan Patel and Core Creative Labs (Core) CEO Curt Apanovich announced today that Core will be merging into the Framework ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006062/en/ Rajan Patel is the CEO and executive producer of Framework Studio, a leading creative marketing agency in Los Angeles that is well-known in the entertainment and tech industries. Photo courtesy of Framework Studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
Digiday
Assessing ad impact in social media
Social media has become one of the most dominant advertising channels in marketing. For brands looking to capture the largest overall audiences, influential younger generations and digital-first consumers, social media offers an effective suite of advertising solutions and a direct conduit to the eyes and ears of the audiences marketers crave.
Digiday
‘Conservative, not dystopian’: IAB Europe economist Daniel Knapp’s ad spending outlook for 2023
Looking ahead, the IAB Europe’s chief economist Daniel Knapp is cautiously optimistic about the ad industry’s prospects next year despite headwinds from a hampered economy outlook. There are, however, caveats. Ongoing inflation, higher interest rates and lower stock prices to name a few. So while this year has been a rollercoaster, Knapp doesn’t expect the next one to be any less bumpy.
CoinTelegraph
Marketing strategies to help thrive after the bear market
Any investor will tell you that a bear market is a natural part of the investment cycle. But why do so many people opt out of their investments as soon as the market declines? Have we not yet seen the potential benefits one can reap in buying the dip?. The...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
Comments / 0