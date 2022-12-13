SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game...

