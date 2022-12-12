ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Update: Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out for Warriors' upcoming road back-to-back

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

To start their upcoming six-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors will still be without a key player from the starting lineup.

After missing the last three games due to a right adductor strain, Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for Golden State’s upcoming road back-to-back that is slated to start on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. After meeting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday, the Warriors will travel to play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Wiggins’ adductor injury will be re-evaluated when the Warriors get a day off on Thursday before traveling to play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Prior to his injury, Wiggins registered his season-high against the Houston Rockets with 36 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field with eight made triples in a blowout win for the Warriors.

With Wiggins out, Jordan Poole has started Golden State’s last three games alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Poole will likely continue to start in place of Poole with Jonathan Kuminga getting an expanded role off the bench. Kuminga has recorded double-figures in scoring in three consecutive games.

The Warriors are scheduled to play the Bucks on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

