ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Voice: John Legend gushes over Omar Jose Cardona after he belts out Queen song on season finale

By Claudia Smith For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Omar Jose Cardona after getting saved last week belted out a Queen song on Monday during the finale of The Voice that left his coach John Legend gushing.

A choir of singers wearing white joined Omar on stage during his emotional performance of Somebody To Love and carried him over their heads as he sang some of the song's final notes.

'America, I do not know what else Omar can do on this stage to show you, he is The Voice. He is The Voice,' said his coach John, 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1h1i_0jgYBGTl00
Season finale: Omar Jose Cardona performed a Michael Jackson song and belted out a Queen hit on Monday during the season 22 finale of The Voice on NBC

Before he took the stage, Omar, 34, from Orlando, Florida, was excited to show the world what he had learned while making it to the finale.

'The last 15 years have led me right up to this moment,' Omar said. 'John has pushed me harder than I've ever been pushed. Now it feels like I am becoming a true artist, finally.'

When he finished, new coach Camila Cabello, 25, was moved.

'I'm so thankful that you exist and that a talent like you exists,' Camila said. 'It inspires me. It inspires everybody in this room. And regardless of what happens this week, you so deserve to be here. You deserve so much success. You are magical. You are incredible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dt6zn_0jgYBGTl00
Proud coach: 'America, I do not know what else Omar can do on this stage to show you, he is The Voice. He is The Voice,' said his coach John Legend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbr6p_0jgYBGTl00

Omar and each of the final contestants were tasked with performing two songs during the two-hour live finale show on NBC. One song was a special thank you to the people and places that meant a lot to them and the other song was an up-tempo song that showcased who they envisioned themselves to be as an artist.

Bodie, 29, from Los Angeles, went first.

Show host Carson Daly, 49, sat down with him and went over all his performances that led him to the finale. Bodie revealed that his up-tempo song would be Late Night Talking by Harry Styles. He worked to tweak the song to make it sound original. All four coaches gave him a standing ovation and the crowd cheered and screamed his name when he finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419DZM_0jgYBGTl00
First up: Bodie, 29, from Los Angeles, went first as the five finalists each performed two songs

'Sign me up to go to the Bodie concert tour,' Camila said.

'To me you just have it all and it's super exciting to see you blossom on the show,' Gwen Stefani, 53, said.

John, Gwen, Camila and Blake Shelton, 46, then took the stage together and performed a sweet rendition of Nat King Cole's song The Christmas Song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTX3M_0jgYBGTl00
Christmas song: John, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton took the stage together and performed a sweet rendition of Nat King Cole's song The Christmas Song
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOys7_0jgYBGTl00

After that, Team Camila's contestant Morgan Myles, 35, from Nashville, sang Bonnie Tyler's song Total Eclipse Of The Heart as her up-tempo finale song. Camila gave her the idea for having a choir back her during the performance.

'Wow that got this room on fire,' Carson said when she finished.

Camila excitedly stood on her desk for Morgan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UQfH_0jgYBGTl00
Up-tempo song: Team Camila's contestant Morgan Myles, 35, from Nashville, sang Bonnie Tyler's song Total Eclipse Of The Heart

'You sell every performance,' John said. 'You just go out there and give everything. You sold it.'

'Morgan you made me want to cry during the performance,' Camila said. 'I'm like a heart of steel, I never cry. But you, I just want this for you so bad. Like you deserve to win The Voice.'

Team Blake's Brayden Lape, 16, dedicated the song Humble and Kind by Tim McGraw to his hometown of Grass Lake, Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkIkL_0jgYBGTl00
Talented teenager: Team Blake's Brayden Lape, 16, dedicated the song Humble and Kind by Tim McGraw to his hometown of Grass Lake, Michigan

'Overall, I am so thankful for the things I have learned from growing up in my hometown and being lucky enough to have had the opportunities that I've had,' Brayden said.

'I always believed in you and that you had something special,' Gwen said after his performance.

'So much talent and so much in front of you, congratulations,' Blake said.

Omar dedicated his special song to his family that has been with him at his side through everything in his life. Omar, wearing a silver jacket, sang Michael Jackson's song The Way You Make Me Feel surrounded by a team of dancers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFkxc_0jgYBGTl00
Pop song: Omar, wearing a silver jacket, sang Michael Jackson's song The Way You Make Me Feel surrounded by a team of dancers

'It didn't sound like you were out of breath at any moment,' John said. 'You were doing perfect dance moves and sounded incredible.'

Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, 22, from Woodstock, Georgia, went next and dedicated the Keith Whitley song Don't Close Your Eyes to the state of Georgia where he grew up.

'The story of Bryce Leatherwood will always start with Georgia, my home and my happy place,' Bryce said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LccXv_0jgYBGTl00
Georgia singer: Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, 22, from Woodstock, Georgia, went next and dedicated the Keith Whitley song Don't Close Your Eyes to the state of Georgia where he grew up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NDRg_0jgYBGTl00

'That was so beautiful and so perfect, I loved every second of it,' Gwen said.

For his second song of the night, Brayden performed Wild As Her by Corey Kent.

'I just wanted to make that one fun, go out here and soak it all in,' Brayden said afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22M375_0jgYBGTl00
Loved it: 'That was so beautiful and so perfect, I loved every second of it,' Gwen said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TALjf_0jgYBGTl00
Good times: For his second song of the night, Brayden performed Wild As Her by Corey Kent

'This is like the start of your career as a singer,' John said. 'You've shown so much poise, so much cool, so much grace and consistency that it has been fun to watch.'

Morgan dedicated her second song of the night, Girl Crush by Little Big Town, to her parents for guiding her and being there for her when she needed them. The crowd chanted er name when she finished.

'Morgan, honestly that was so good,' Gwen said. 'Country looks so good on you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ldNm_0jgYBGTl00
Crushed it: Morgan dedicated her second song of the night, Girl Crush by Little Big Town, to her parents for guiding her and being there for her when she needed them

'I feel like she is the best country singer I have seen since I've been on The Voice,' John said.

Caron and Blake recounted with Bryce his journey on The Voice. Bryce said his second song T-R-O-U-B-L-E was by Elvis Presley, but that Travis Tritt was the one who made it popular. Bryce told Blake he was excited to be in the finale.

'I'm on The Voice finale!' Bryce said. 'My goal is to go out there and get people up off the couch and start dancing and maybe start voting.'

Bryce, wearing all black including his black cowboy hat, played guitar as he performed the song for the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HY7AG_0jgYBGTl00
No trouble: Bryce, wearing all black including his black cowboy hat, played guitar as he performed the song T-R-O-U-B-L-E
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryFiB_0jgYBGTl00

All the judges were on their feet clapping for Bryce when he finished.

'Bryce, that was so fun,' Camila said. 'I've never seen you do a performance like that. I love hearing you on an up-tempo song like that.'

'That was so fun and exciting and showed a whole other side of you, I loved it,' John said. 'That was so good.'

Bodie dedicated his special song Gratitude by Brandon Lake to his three children. He thanked them for believing in him and said he was proud to be their father. A group of dancers joined him on stage. The crowd chanted his name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gbixf_0jgYBGTl00
For kids: Bodie dedicated his special song Gratitude by Brandon Lake to his three children

'I'm crying, that was so beautiful,' Gwen said. 'But you have a super power behind you. It's the truth, and I think it comes from the pure faith that you have.'

' You seem like a leader,' John said. 'Whatever you want to do, you are a leader, you are powerful, you have that in you.'

'That was one of the most moving performances that I've seen in a long time on this show,' Blake said.

The Voice will return on Tuesday on NBC for the season 22 finale with the results of viewer voting and the crowning of a new champion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Snndw_0jgYBGTl00
Moving performance: 'That was one of the most moving performances that I've seen in a long time on this show,' Blake said

Comments / 2

Related
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Distractify

Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
EW.com

The Voice finale recap: A new winner is crowned

Last night, finalists Morgan Myles, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape gave their closing arguments as to why they deserve to take the The Voice title. Those arguments in the form of song were … well, a mixed bag. One of the big questions heading into the final results show of the season is if Team Blake's three remaining artists are going to split the vote to make way for a Team Camila or Team Legend win or will tonight give us Blake Shelton's ninth win as coach? Only time will tell and you can be sure The Voice is going to take its sweet time before revealing the new winner. In the meantime, we're being treated to a ton of musical performances, including duets with each of the Top Five artists and their respective coach.
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
OK! Magazine

'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home

Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
GoldDerby

Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]

Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below. SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout...
KANSAS STATE
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
The Boot

‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]

All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

706K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy