Urgent warning issued over gift card scams during the holiday season – the five telltale signs to look out for

THE holidays are here, which means it’s time for shopping, gift wrapping, and scams trying to swindle you out of your money.

An urgent warning is being issued over gift card scams this time of year - here are the five telltale signs to look out for.

Gift card scams are on the rise this time of year, which it's why it's important to know the warning signs

Sometimes spotting a scam is obvious and other times it’s a bit hard.

Gift card scams are especially dangerous as it’s basically impossible to get your money back once it’s gone.

If you have elderly friends or family members, make sure to spread the word on how to stop these scams.

SIGNS YOU’RE DEALING WITH A SCAMMER

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be of high importance, a government figure, the IRS, or police, it’s highly likely that it’s a scam.

“The IRS does not use email, text messages, or social media to discuss tax debts or refunds with taxpayers,” reads the IRS website.

Another red flag is if the caller claims to work for a popular tech company such as Google or Apple and says you have outstanding charges.

The caller may even pretend to be someone you know - a friend or family member.

They’ll make up a story of being in an emergency such as being kidnapped or arrested and needing money.

Sometimes you may even be threatened if you don’t pay right away as a caller might say they’ll cut off your power or call the police.

If you receive a call like this, immediately hang up and never give out your personal information.

You may also receive suspicious emails with strange links. It is important to never click these links either.

Only buy gift cards when you’re absolutely sure you know who it’s going to and why.

Instead of buying physical gift cards, another option is e-gift cards.

This way, the funds are protected and the receiver can have immediate access to the money.

If you still want a physical card, you can always order the gift cards online.