FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
talbotspy.org
Public Comments Continue on Proposed Cambridge Curfew
Last night the Cambridge City Commission continued to hear community feedback on a proposed new ordinance enacting a temporary juvenile curfew within the city of Cambridge with a goal of improving public safety. The Spy selected a sample of citizen comments on the proposal at the Commissioners to share. This...
Ocean City Today
Progress looks stalled in OP vs. Janasek case
Two sides remain far apart on settlement amount as possible Jan. court looms. Negotiation over the settlement between Tom Janasek and the Ocean Pines Association continued last week as the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors convened in executive session with legal counsel to weigh the options. Janasek seeks to...
WBOC
Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer
OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow
There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
WBOC
Salisbury Receives Grant for Union Station Rehabilitation
SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has received a $500,000 grant for the renovation and rehabilitation of Union Railway Station. Mayor Jake Day announced the grant today that the city of Salisbury and partners Evolution Craft Brewing Company have been designated to receive the $500,000 grant for the station located at 611 Railway Avenue.
Wbaltv.com
Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub
What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
WBOC
Salisbury Named Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced on Wednesday that the city has been designated a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. The Bicycle Friendly Community award recognizes communities with a commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike...
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
orangeandbluepress.com
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights
The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
baltimorebrew.com
City Council lauds Marilyn Mosby for “eight years of distinguished service”
The federal charges against Baltimore’s top prosecutor go unmentioned as lawmakers approve a resolution introduced by the City Council president honoring his wife. Baltimore’s indicted State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was honored today by her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, and nine other members of the Council.
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
WMDT.com
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
WBOC
Christmas in Cambridge Looks a Little Crabby for the 9th Year
It's a "crabby" kind of Christmas in Cambridge. This 20 feet tall Crab Bushel Christmas Tree stands proud on the corners of downtown.
WBOC
Scam Alerts In Cambridge
Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers. The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to Cambridge Police the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support the Cambridge Police.
WMDT.com
Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WBOC
Flames From Lumberyard Fire In Talbot County Goes On For Hours
QUEEN ANNE, Md. - Flames tore through the Queen Anne operation all night, destroying at least one building. It will likely be a long road to recovery at the site of the lumber yard. The business lies on the border of Talbot County and Queen Anne, Md. The State Fire...
