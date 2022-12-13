ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

talbotspy.org

Public Comments Continue on Proposed Cambridge Curfew

Last night the Cambridge City Commission continued to hear community feedback on a proposed new ordinance enacting a temporary juvenile curfew within the city of Cambridge with a goal of improving public safety. The Spy selected a sample of citizen comments on the proposal at the Commissioners to share. This...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Ocean City Today

Progress looks stalled in OP vs. Janasek case

Two sides remain far apart on settlement amount as possible Jan. court looms. Negotiation over the settlement between Tom Janasek and the Ocean Pines Association continued last week as the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors convened in executive session with legal counsel to weigh the options. Janasek seeks to...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer

OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow

There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Receives Grant for Union Station Rehabilitation

SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has received a $500,000 grant for the renovation and rehabilitation of Union Railway Station. Mayor Jake Day announced the grant today that the city of Salisbury and partners Evolution Craft Brewing Company have been designated to receive the $500,000 grant for the station located at 611 Railway Avenue.
SALISBURY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub

What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Named Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community

SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced on Wednesday that the city has been designated a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. The Bicycle Friendly Community award recognizes communities with a commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike...
SALISBURY, MD
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights

The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WBOC

Scam Alerts In Cambridge

Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers. The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to Cambridge Police the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support the Cambridge Police.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
CAMBRIDGE, MD

