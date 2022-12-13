Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: two civilians killed as Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine
Five injured as Kryvyi Rih residential building hit; aim of large-scale attack appears to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, authorities say
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin ‘gears up for new push on Kyiv’ as airstrike barrage intensifies
Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on areas across Ukraine, with reports of damage to critical infrastructure and power outages. Vladimir Putin’s forces are expected to launch a new offensive on Ukraine early next year, including a renewed bid to take Kyiv, Ukrainian defence chiefs have said."The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Ukrainian general Valery Zaluzhniy said yesterday, warning of fresh attacks as soon as January.This was reiterated by the Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who said Kyiv is seeing mounting evidence that Russia...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Comments / 0