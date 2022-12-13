ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Deadly Russian shelling cuts off Kherson power

Russian forces bombarded Kherson on Thursday, killing two people and depriving the Ukrainian city of electricity as the European Union announced its latest slew of sanctions against Moscow and an 18-billion-euro aid package for Kyiv. The EU also cleared the way to giving Ukraine another 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in aid following an impassioned plea from Zelensky.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy