Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68
WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2) Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (111) Bridges 11-18 3-4 27, Craig 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Booker 6-22 1-1 14, Paul 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Landale 5-10 4-5 15, Okogie 5-9 0-0 11, Shamet 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 14-18 111. L.A. CLIPPERS (95) Coffey...
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
SF_Kittle 28 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 3:58. Drive: 9 plays, 86 yards, 5:24. Key Plays: McCaffrey 23 run; Purdy 8 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-3; Purdy 11 pass to McCaffrey. San Francisco 7, Seattle 0. Second Quarter. Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:47. Drive: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:50. Key Plays:...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday's Games. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas 2, Washington 1
Second Period_1, Washington, Sheary 10 (Strome, Ovechkin), 9:23. Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 12 (Hintz, Pavelski), 0:48 (pp). 3, Dallas, Miller 2 (Suter, Marchment), 2:07. Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-5-7_26. Washington 16-15-15_46. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 2. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 12-4-3 (46 shots-45 saves). Washington, Lindgren 7-4-2 (26-24). A_18,573...
Miami 111, Houston 108
Percentages: FG .443, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Herro 10-15, Highsmith 2-4, D.Robinson 2-11, Strus 2-11, Butler 0-1, O.Robinson 0-2, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler 3, O.Robinson 2, Herro). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 4, Herro 4, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, O.Robinson 2). Steals:...
OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101
MILWAUKEE (101) G.Antetokounmpo 5-13 8-13 19, Middleton 1-12 0-0 3, Lopez 1-6 2-2 4, Allen 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, Beauchamp 4-9 3-5 12, Nwora 3-8 3-3 10, Portis 8-14 1-2 19, T.Antetokounmpo 1-1 1-2 3, A.Green 4-6 0-0 10, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-94 18-27 101.
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56
UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall
Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Second Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 27 (Barrie, Skinner), 4:42 (pp). Third Period_4, Edmonton, Yamamoto 2 (Nugent-Hopkins, Barrie), 10:36. 5, St. Louis, Thomas 7 (Kyrou, Barbashev), 11:25. 6,...
Auburn 79, NC A&T 63
AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
Football is dying. Soccer is rising. How this changing Southern town is coming together
The kindness of two teens and a homecoming queen switch is helping Crossville, Alabama cope with shifts in culture and demographics.
Predators come into matchup with the Avalanche on losing streak
Nashville Predators (12-12-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is 15-10-2 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche...
Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
No. 1 South Carolina 62, S. Dakota St. 44
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.2, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Beal 1-3, Cooke 1-5, Boston 0-2, Fletcher 0-1, Amihere 0-1, Hall 0-3) Blocked Shots: 14 (Beal 5, Cardoso 4, Boston 2, Amihere 2, Hall 1) Turnovers: 12 (Boston 4, Amihere 2, Cardoso 2, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Fletcher...
Thursday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
