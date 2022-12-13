ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68

WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2) Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95

PHOENIX (111) Bridges 11-18 3-4 27, Craig 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Booker 6-22 1-1 14, Paul 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Landale 5-10 4-5 15, Okogie 5-9 0-0 11, Shamet 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 14-18 111. L.A. CLIPPERS (95) Coffey...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 21, Seattle 13

SF_Kittle 28 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 3:58. Drive: 9 plays, 86 yards, 5:24. Key Plays: McCaffrey 23 run; Purdy 8 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-3; Purdy 11 pass to McCaffrey. San Francisco 7, Seattle 0. Second Quarter. Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:47. Drive: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:50. Key Plays:...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday's Games. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Second Period_1, Washington, Sheary 10 (Strome, Ovechkin), 9:23. Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 12 (Hintz, Pavelski), 0:48 (pp). 3, Dallas, Miller 2 (Suter, Marchment), 2:07. Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-5-7_26. Washington 16-15-15_46. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 2. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 12-4-3 (46 shots-45 saves). Washington, Lindgren 7-4-2 (26-24). A_18,573...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Miami 111, Houston 108

Percentages: FG .443, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Herro 10-15, Highsmith 2-4, D.Robinson 2-11, Strus 2-11, Butler 0-1, O.Robinson 0-2, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler 3, O.Robinson 2, Herro). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 4, Herro 4, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, O.Robinson 2). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58

Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101

MILWAUKEE (101) G.Antetokounmpo 5-13 8-13 19, Middleton 1-12 0-0 3, Lopez 1-6 2-2 4, Allen 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, Beauchamp 4-9 3-5 12, Nwora 3-8 3-3 10, Portis 8-14 1-2 19, T.Antetokounmpo 1-1 1-2 3, A.Green 4-6 0-0 10, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-94 18-27 101.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Dennis and Toledo host Marshall

Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3

Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Second Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 27 (Barrie, Skinner), 4:42 (pp). Third Period_4, Edmonton, Yamamoto 2 (Nugent-Hopkins, Barrie), 10:36. 5, St. Louis, Thomas 7 (Kyrou, Barbashev), 11:25. 6,...
Porterville Recorder

Auburn 79, NC A&T 63

AUBURN (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scott-Grayson 4-8, Shaw 2-6, Levy 1-3, Wells 0-3, McFadden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 2, Duhon 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 3, Pratcher 3, Wells 3, Bostic 2, Levy 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1) Steals: 13 (Scott-Grayson 5, Pratcher 2,...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Predators come into matchup with the Avalanche on losing streak

Nashville Predators (12-12-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is 15-10-2 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 South Carolina 62, S. Dakota St. 44

SOUTH CAROLINA (10-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.2, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Beal 1-3, Cooke 1-5, Boston 0-2, Fletcher 0-1, Amihere 0-1, Hall 0-3) Blocked Shots: 14 (Beal 5, Cardoso 4, Boston 2, Amihere 2, Hall 1) Turnovers: 12 (Boston 4, Amihere 2, Cardoso 2, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Fletcher...
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
IDAHO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy