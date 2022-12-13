Read full article on original website
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
Lakers Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, it feels like the whole NBA world is waiting for a Russell Westbrook trade. In fact, we’ve been waiting for a while. The Lakers have been rumored to be shopping Westbrook for so long that we’ve seen countless proposals come and go. The Pacers were supposed to...
Hawks Land Lakers’ Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario
Imagine being an NBA player. Surely, you’ve done so before. Admit it. Alone on the blacktop getting jumpers up, the thought has crossed your mind: “LeBron for the win!”. Now, imagine your name is in trade rumors. Wait. This was never part of the fantasy. While that may be the case, it’s undoubtedly the reality for many players in the NBA — even some that are accomplished in ways rarely achieved, like being an MVP recipient.
Shaquille O’Neal Has Bold Plans To Buy, Run NBA Team
It is hard to go a day without seeing Shaquille O’Neal as part of something. Whether it is as an NBA analyst or on one of the many commercials that he is in, O’Neal has become a fixture on television and in the media. He is a successful businessman and is hoping to get back into the ownership game.
Wizards Land Hawks’ John Collins In Bold Trade Scenario
Gauging trade value is a key aspect of an NBA general manager’s job. Sometimes, it’s more obvious than it is at other times. Here’s an easy example: how much trade value does Giannis Antetokoumnpo have compared to Deandre Jordan?. (Sorry, Deandre). Here’s a more difficult one: who...
Jazz, Mavs, Nets, Wizards Linked To John Collins Trade
It seems like it is a matter of time before the Atlanta Hawks make another trade. There has been some building tension between head coach Nate McMillan and his NBA All-Star point guard, Trae Young, that has seeped into the performance of the rest of the team. After jumping out...
3 Bojan Bogdanovic Trades That Could Happen Soon
The NBA has a class system. You’ve got contenders, rebuilders, and a middle class between them. Every team is angling to join the contending class. The question is whether they’re hoping to do so now or later. Often, rebuilding teams will have to join the middle class before they ascend to the top.
Details Revealed Of Hawks, Suns, Jazz Talk Major 3-Team Trade
While no trades have been consummated in the NBA yet this season, there has been no shortage of rumors and proposals swapped. One of the teams that have been scouring the market for a deal is the Phoenix Suns, who have been looking for a new home for Jae Crowder.
Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards Headed For Bold Trade?
A few teams in the NBA need a shakeup as we’ve surpassed the quarter point of the 2022-23 season. While some franchises have far exceeded expectations, just as many fall woefully short of theirs. One team that isn’t playing near the level many think they are capable of is...
Lakers’ Massive Trade Plans For Bulls’ Zach LaVine Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on as the NBA trade deadline nears as it feels like it is just a matter of time until they make a deal. Currently 11-16 on the season, this team needs to bolster plenty of spots on the roster.
Knicks Land Suns’ Deandre Ayton In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA players are easier to evaluate than others. Giannis Antentokounmpo. LeBron James. Luka Doncic. These are stars. Anyone who says otherwise is someone you should not listen to moving forward. Other players aren’t so clearly defined. They may appear to be stars at times, but they’re not franchise-altering talents...
Shocking Details Emerge Of Myles Turner’s Pacers Future
One of the more pleasant surprises in the NBA thus far this season has been the play of the Indiana Pacers. They are currently 15-14 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, only a half-game behind the New York Knicks who are in sixth and the last team outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament.
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center
The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
NBA Executives Weigh In On Los Angeles Lakers Trade Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers got off to another tough start this NBA season, coming out of the gates with a 2-10 record. However, things have begun turning around as they are finding their footing with new head coach Darvin Ham as they have gone 9-6 since to get back into the hunt in the Western Conference.
Struggling Warriors Receive Brutal Stephen Curry Injury News
The struggles of the Golden State Warriors on the road continued during Wednesday night’s NBA action as they lost 125-119 to the Indiana Pacers. Golden State is now 14-15 on the season, and their record on the road fell to 2-13. Even worse, things are about to get much tougher for the Warriors.
Major Cade Cunningham Injury News; Bojan Bogdanovic Trade Soon?
Coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, there was some hope among people in the Detroit Pistons organization that they could challenge for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. While we haven’t even reached Christmas yet, that looks like a goal that will not be attainable for Detroit this season.
Lakers Land Pistons’ Killian Hayes In Bold Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, positions are something of a relic. At the very least, they don’t mean what they used to mean. In discussing the evolution of positionless basketball, we usually talk about big men. Fair enough. The expectations around centers have changed dramatically. With that said, the point...
Raptors’ Bold Trade Plans For Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl
The NBA trade market is going to start picking up now that many of the players who signed free-agent deals in the offseason are eligible to be traded. One team that could change the landscape of the league in the coming weeks and months is the San Antonio Spurs. San...
