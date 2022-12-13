Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Minutes to death: Itaewon Halloween selfies help families piece together tragedy that killed 158
"She's smiling, look at her smile, her face." Oh Il-seok looks lovingly at a photograph of his daughter taken in the last hours of her life. As he takes off his glasses to wipe his eyes, his wife whispers, "Ji-min is my friend, she is my best friend."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
kpcc.org
How The Breakdown In US-Mexico Relations Exacerbated The Fentanyl Crisis
How The Breakdown In US-Mexico Relations Exacerbated The Fentanyl Crisis. Fentanyl was responsible for two-thirds of U.S. drug overdoses in 2021. On average, the drug kills one person in the U.S. every seven minutes, according to a seven-part investigation by the Washington Post. With Mexican cartels seeking to meet increased U.S. demand, seizures of the synthetic opioid at the southern border have continued to reach record numbers. As Fentanyl trafficking escalates, the deterioration of U.S.-Mexico cooperation worsens an already difficult crisis. Today on AirTalk, we discuss the breakdown in the U.S.-Mexico drug response with Nick Miroff, immigration reporter with the Washington Post, and John Feeley, former career diplomat and U.S. ambassador who served as the second in command at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico from 2009 to 2012.
kpcc.org
Rachel Maddow uncovers a WWII-era plot against America in 'Ultra'
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Rachel Maddow, has a new hit podcast series called "Ultra" in which she reports a little-known story about an ultra-right pro-Nazi movement that plotted to overthrow the U.S. government by force in the lead up to World War II. These groups worked with an agent from Hitler's government named George Viereck. He also colluded with over 20 sitting members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to launder and spread Nazi propaganda, often at taxpayers' expense. Those congressmen were associated with the America First Committee, a group with many antisemitic leaders. The group opposed America entering World War II. In 1944, the plots led to the largest sedition trial in U.S. history. Maddow says there's a reason to know this history now because calculated efforts to undermine democracy, foment a coup, spread disinformation, overt actions involving not just a radical band of insurrectionists, but actual serving members of Congress working alongside them, it's terrible, but it's not unprecedented.
kpcc.org
They flew to Nashville. Bluebell, their dog, was sent to Saudi Arabia
Under other circumstances, the airline's mix-up might have sparked an amusing anecdote about how, when a couple moved from England to the U.S., their dog went on its own international adventure. But Madison and James Miller say that Bluebell, a black Labrador mix, endured a days-long ordeal when she was...
