KUTV
Man shot in head in Taylorsville road rage event in stable condition; suspects at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was shot in the back of the head in a road rage incident in Taylorsville. The events unfolded on Redwood Road near 6200 South at the I-215 overpass shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Man shot in road rage incident on Redwood Road
A man has reportedly been shot in a road rage incident along Redwood Road near 5800 South in Taylorsville, according to Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department.
KUTV
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
KUTV
Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
KUTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche taken off mountain, sent to hospital for treatment
EAST MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — After an hours-long rescue operation, a skier injured in an avalanche in Neffs Canyon was taken off the mountain and transported to the hospital for treatment just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. This followed a lengthy effort by search and rescue teams who worked throughout...
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
kslnewsradio.com
Search resumes for missing Solitude skier
SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing skier at Solitude Resort. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department a call came in just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The 37-year-old male was reportedly due back at 2 p.m. According to...
Gephardt Daily
Family, friends remember skier who died at Solitude as full of love, adventure
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members and friends are sharing tributes to Devon O’Connell, the skier who lost his life in an accident at Solitude Mountain Resort. O’Connell, 37, was a Cottonwood Heights resident with a wife and daughter. He had gone...
KUTV
Man in serious condition after slamming into asphalt paver at I-80 construction site
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after driving his flatbed truck hauling fuel tanks into a construction site and colliding with an asphalt paver on I-80. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-80 near 2300 East, located on the south side of the Salt Lake Country Club near Sugar House Park.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
Some passengers from Tremonton bus crash still stranded in Salt Lake City
A handful of passengers from a bus crash in Tremonton on Monday are stuck in Salt Lake, after they say a bus left without them Wednesday morning.
KUTV
Backcountry skiers rescued from avalanche up Little Cottonwood Canyon; one person injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out to reports of a man injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon. Officials with UPD said the avalanche occurred around 2 p.m. at the Pink Pine area, near White and Red Pine, about halfway up the canyon.
KSLTV
Brighton’s mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
Man pleads guilty in killing of Heber City 7-year-old
More than a year after a 7-year-old girl was killed in her bed in Heber City, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to manslaughter. After he initially pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Zai Rodriguez-Irizarry, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. County Attorney Scott Sweat...
KUTV
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
KUTV
UHP reports multiple drivers speeding between 90 - 102 MPH during snow commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday morning was a mess on Utah roads, spurred on by the below-freezing temperatures and overnight snow that left highways and city streets slushy, icy and slick. The Utah Highway Patrol reported troopers had responded to almost 100 crashes on snowy roads before lunchtime,...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
kslnewsradio.com
Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
