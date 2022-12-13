Read full article on original website
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Futurism
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface
NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Captures Jaw-Dropping Video of the Moon While Returning to Earth
NASA‘s Artemis I rocket is on its way back to Earth for a Dec. 11 splashdown and the Orion spacecraft captured some of its final close-up images of the Moon as it travels back home. On Dec. 5, the rocket made a monumental 207-second engine burn that put it on track to return to Earth, all while just 79 miles from the surface of the Moon. The result was not only the rocket’s correct trajectory but amazing views of the Moon’s surface as well.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Freethink
Ancient killer asteroid created a megatsunami on Mars
Within the Solar System, Mars and Earth are two sibling planets with similar early histories, but very different recent ones. In the early stages of the Solar System, both worlds:. survived giant, early impacts,. gained moons that persist until the present day,. possessed temperate surface conditions and substantial-but-thin atmospheres,. had...
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
myscience.org
Yale tech delivers data from ’hell planet,’ leads astronomers to its orbit
A Yale-designed and developed instrument has given astronomers a better idea of how 55 Cnc e - also known as the -hell planet- - got where it is today. A piece of Yale-developed technology has helped astronomers follow the fiery trail of the so-called -hell planet,- an exoplanet located 40 light years from Earth and nicknamed for its extremely close orbit to its sun.
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion snaps gorgeous moon views as it sails over Apollo landing sites (video)
The Orion spacecraft flew over the landing sites where Apollo astronauts roamed in the 1960s and 1970s. The Artemis program, however, will find different rocks.
NASA capsule makes final trip around moon, then heads home
NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.
Sun Could Be Heading Towards 'Terminator' Event
The sun can experience two overlapping solar cycles. The end of the overlap leads to a spike in sunspots and other solar activity, researchers have found.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I – Flight Day 21: Orion Spacecraft Leaves Lunar Sphere of Influence, Heads for Home
On Flight Day 21 of the Artemis I mission, Orion exited the lunar sphere of gravitational influence. It occurred at 1:29 a.m. CST on Tuesday, December 6, marked the last time this will happen on the Artemis I mission. This was less than a day after completing the return powered flyby burn that put the spacecraft on course for splashdown Sunday, December 11. Earth’s force of gravity is now the primary gravitational force acting on the spacecraft.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft captures moon craters in stunning flyby footage (video)
The NASA Orion spacecraft captured incredible footage of two big moon craters during a close flyby on Monday (Dec. 5). All you need to see them yourself is a small telescope.
NASA's Orion spacecraft records stunning 'crescent Earth' on return flight home
The unmanned spacecraft is slated for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
