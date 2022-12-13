Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
Position change proves to be beneficial for Marcus Taylor and Ferris State
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State football team will play again in the last week of the Division 2 football season. The Bulldogs will compete in the national championship game down in McKinney, Texas for the second straight year. However, there is a strong possibility the Bulldogs would...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 13
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- GIRLS BASKETBALL. --- Ludington 49, Montague...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Football Title Game Broadcast To Be Carried By 96.1 - The Game In Grand Rapids This Saturday
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University football fans across West Michigan will have an opportunity to listen to the Bulldog Sports Network broadcast of this Saturday's (Dec. 17) NCAA Division II National Championship Game as 96.1 - The Game in Grand Rapids will air the title contest live. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Waters Edge unveils high-tech golf range
A driving range in West Michigan incorporated new golf data technology that can also gamify the range. Waters Edge Golf Course, recently said Tuesday, Dec. 13, it opened Toptracer at The Bunker at Waters Edge Golf Course, 1100 Ramshorn Drive in Fremont. “Toptracer is transforming the everyday driving range experience...
WZZM 13
Lacey James excited to be back home with Grand Rapids Gold
James' journey has taken him to different Division I universities, to Detroit, Westchester and even across the pond. But he admits there's no place like home.
WZZM 13
Accumulating lake effect snow expected along West Michigan lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall tonight through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west of...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
UpNorthLive.com
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
wkzo.com
Illness closes mid-Michigan school
CARSON CITY, MI — The large number of students missing class due to illness has prompted the Carson City-Crystal Area School District to cancel all classes today and tomorrow. The school distirct is about 45 minutes northwest of Lansing. The Montcalm County school district made the announcement yesterday afternoon...
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
SLICK TRAVEL: Rain, snow, and strong wind gusts on tap for mid-week
A larger system develops brings a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Slick travel is likely Thursday morning.
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Section of I-96 near Muskegon will close to traffic
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of I-96 near Muskegon will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday night. The total closure of westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic will be directed off...
Nonla Burger celebrates GR grand opening with ‘support and love’
A Kalamazoo burger joint celebrated the grand opening of its Grand Rapids location on Tuesday.
Big Rapids Charter Township answers questions on $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant
BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Big Rapids Charter Township Board has a big decision to make: Whether or not to sell the land near the Big Rapids Airport to Gotion Inc. for the purpose of making electric vehicle batteries. On Wednesday evening, the board held a special meeting...
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
WATCH: Firefighters attack house fire in Muskegon
While battling the blaze from the inside, firefighters were forced to evacuate when the roof partially collapsed.
Woman critically injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 51-year-old Wayland woman was critically injured Wednesday, Dec. 12, in a crash in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Two others suffered less serious injuries. The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. at Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue. Police said that the...
Comments / 0