Pomona, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS Sacramento

California school board scandal: Students subjected to "adult party"

The president of a California school district board appears to have resigned after he was accused of paying high school choir students to perform at a "private adult party" at his residence. During that party, according to the complaining parents, the students were offered alcohol and subject to inappropriate comments from a "dirty Santa," among other things. Steven Llanusa was the president of Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County, a district representing two high schools, an intermediate school and six elementary schools. He had just been reelected as a school board trustee in the November election after campaigning as...
CLAREMONT, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Wife of former congressman Lewis dies at 85

Arlene Mae Walker Willis Lewis, longtime wife of the late U.S. Rep. Jerry Lewis, died on Dec. 4, 2022. She was 85. She was born alongside her identical twin, Darlene, on March 16, 1937, in Taft, California. Along with their older sister, Mary, the girls eventually moved to San Bernardino where they lived. All three graduated from San Bernardino High School. The twins were popular cheerleaders in high school and performed their famous “Red Birds” cheer over the years in the presence of family and even at their daughter’s high school pep rally in 1980.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Slauson Girl

Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism

Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Lynn Wright | A Democrat’s Tale of 2 Republicans

I am a proud Democrat. I vote Democrat, give money to the Democrats, walk precincts for Democrats. I also worked 17 years in Palmdale for a large aerospace firm (chew on that for a bit). I want to say it was about 2011-2012 the program I was working on was rumored to be moving to Oklahoma. If you’ve never been to Oklahoma, it is a bleak, featureless landscape, brutally cold in the winter and miserably hot in the summer. And these weren’t just idle rumors. The upper management of my program were openly talking about the move as being a done deal.
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rent control is coming to Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — Renters in Pasadena rejoiced on the steps of City Hall Monday to celebrate the certification of election results ushering in new rent controls. In November, voters approved Measure H to restrict the amounts landlords can increase rent, roll back rents and provide eviction protections. The measure, which passed with 54% of the vote, takes effect Dec. 22.
PASADENA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

ASSEMBLYWOMAN SHARON QUIRK-SILVA SWORN IN FOR FIFTH TERM

The New 67 th Assembly District Now Include the Cities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens. Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) was sworn in as the 2022-24 State Assembly representative for the newly drawn 67th Assembly District on December 5, 2022. She joins returning members and new members from across the state who have been chosen by California voters to serve in the California State Assembly.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA

