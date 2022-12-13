I am a proud Democrat. I vote Democrat, give money to the Democrats, walk precincts for Democrats. I also worked 17 years in Palmdale for a large aerospace firm (chew on that for a bit). I want to say it was about 2011-2012 the program I was working on was rumored to be moving to Oklahoma. If you’ve never been to Oklahoma, it is a bleak, featureless landscape, brutally cold in the winter and miserably hot in the summer. And these weren’t just idle rumors. The upper management of my program were openly talking about the move as being a done deal.

