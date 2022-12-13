ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

4newsplus.com

Caltrans Considers Restoring State Route 39 with Webinar Public Meeting on Dec. 15th

Caltrans is scheduled to host a virtual Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, December 15th to discuss and consider the reopening of State Route 39. The meeting will be held online from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m and will present 6 proposed options for the project which could restore access and connect Interstate-210 in Azusa to Angeles Crest Highway-2 near Wrightwood.
AZUSA, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future

That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iheart.com

Dunkin' Opened Its Restaurant of the Future in Colton

Dunkin opened it’s doors to it’s newest Next generation restaurant in Colton. The store will hold it’s official grand opening on January 7th and more details will be shared as the event gets closer. But it’s the Dunkin' of the future, with a new, warm interior color pallet, a drive thru, free wife, an innovative tap system and more.
COLTON, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million

Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
gosbcta.com

Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge – Project Schedule Update

The Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge (MVAB) project is a complex bridge replacement project that spans over one of the largest rail yards in the region. An iconic structure in San Bernardino, the Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge connected communities on the west side of San Bernardino for 86 years, serving as a vital link for residents, visitors, students, and businesses.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
macaronikid.com

The Best Christmas Lights In And Around Upland, Claremont & La Verne

Nothing says the holidays like thousands of dazzling lights. While there are many ticketed drive-thrus with fabulous professional light shows, we know some of the best displays are homegrown and right here in our own community. Below we have compiled a list of great places for you to drive by and gaze at the hard work of one of your "neighbors" with a heart of gold and a ton of string lights they were willing to untangle. Remember, holiday lights go great with hot cocoa and cookies!
LA VERNE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Crafton Hills College Confirms New Bachelor's Degree Program

Crafton Hills College (CHC) is thrilled to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care, continuing the college’s legacy of proactively meeting the workforce readiness needs for the Inland Empire and beyond. This will be the first bachelor's degree program to be created, approved,...
YUCAIPA, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year

Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

