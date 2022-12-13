Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
thepalmspringspost.com
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about the proposed rail service between parts of the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles, but a recent Palm Springs City Council meeting proved the issue is not far from city officials’ minds. Driving the news: Mayor Lisa Middleton,...
4newsplus.com
Caltrans Considers Restoring State Route 39 with Webinar Public Meeting on Dec. 15th
Caltrans is scheduled to host a virtual Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, December 15th to discuss and consider the reopening of State Route 39. The meeting will be held online from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m and will present 6 proposed options for the project which could restore access and connect Interstate-210 in Azusa to Angeles Crest Highway-2 near Wrightwood.
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future
That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
iheart.com
Dunkin' Opened Its Restaurant of the Future in Colton
Dunkin opened it’s doors to it’s newest Next generation restaurant in Colton. The store will hold it’s official grand opening on January 7th and more details will be shared as the event gets closer. But it’s the Dunkin' of the future, with a new, warm interior color pallet, a drive thru, free wife, an innovative tap system and more.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
gosbcta.com
Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge – Project Schedule Update
The Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge (MVAB) project is a complex bridge replacement project that spans over one of the largest rail yards in the region. An iconic structure in San Bernardino, the Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge connected communities on the west side of San Bernardino for 86 years, serving as a vital link for residents, visitors, students, and businesses.
citynewsgroup.com
Dunkin’ Unveils Newest Next Generation Restaurant of the Future in Colton
On Wednesday, November 30, Dunkin’ opened its doors to its newest Next Generation restaurant in Colton, CA. Now, people who live and work in Colton can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before at this new Next Gen restaurant located at 1320 E Washington St., Colton, CA.
macaronikid.com
The Best Christmas Lights In And Around Upland, Claremont & La Verne
Nothing says the holidays like thousands of dazzling lights. While there are many ticketed drive-thrus with fabulous professional light shows, we know some of the best displays are homegrown and right here in our own community. Below we have compiled a list of great places for you to drive by and gaze at the hard work of one of your "neighbors" with a heart of gold and a ton of string lights they were willing to untangle. Remember, holiday lights go great with hot cocoa and cookies!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
citynewsgroup.com
Crafton Hills College Confirms New Bachelor's Degree Program
Crafton Hills College (CHC) is thrilled to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care, continuing the college’s legacy of proactively meeting the workforce readiness needs for the Inland Empire and beyond. This will be the first bachelor's degree program to be created, approved,...
goldrushcam.com
BLM Approves Project To Provide Permanent, Dependable Water Source For Wildlife In Riverside County
December 12, 2022 - PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has authorized the replacement of an existing big game water guzzler to increase water sources for. wildlife in response to increased and prolonged drought. The project will take place in the BLM-managed Chuckwalla Mountains Wilderness...
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
1 Person Killed And 11 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In San Bernardino (San Bernardino, CA)
According to the San Bernardino Fire Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in San Bernardino. Officials confirmed that one person died and eleven others were injured in the accident.
Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
Comments / 0