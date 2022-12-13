Nothing says the holidays like thousands of dazzling lights. While there are many ticketed drive-thrus with fabulous professional light shows, we know some of the best displays are homegrown and right here in our own community. Below we have compiled a list of great places for you to drive by and gaze at the hard work of one of your "neighbors" with a heart of gold and a ton of string lights they were willing to untangle. Remember, holiday lights go great with hot cocoa and cookies!

LA VERNE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO