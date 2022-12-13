ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

CBS Sacramento

California school board scandal: Students subjected to "adult party"

The president of a California school district board appears to have resigned after he was accused of paying high school choir students to perform at a "private adult party" at his residence. During that party, according to the complaining parents, the students were offered alcohol and subject to inappropriate comments from a "dirty Santa," among other things. Steven Llanusa was the president of Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County, a district representing two high schools, an intermediate school and six elementary schools. He had just been reelected as a school board trustee in the November election after campaigning as...
CLAREMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Alex Villanueva resumes weekly Q&A with the public

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

JBHS Students Raise Flags Over School’s Response to Alleged Assault

Several students gathered this week in front of John Burroughs High School to protest the school’s response to an alleged series of sexual assaults that students say are making them feel unsafe on campus. The demonstrations — one on Tuesday and another on Thursday — were put on by...
BURBANK, CA
Slauson Girl

Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism

Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Report for OC supervisors criticizes new power authority

An audit of the newly formed Orange County Power Authority released Monday showed the utility had twice as many as the state average of customers opting out of it and questioned whether it could deliver competitive rates. City News Service obtained the report through a public records act request. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thecomeback.com

Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes

In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

SEIU members to rally in front of LAUSD HQ

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District workers in the SEIU Local 99 union chapter were set to rally Tuesday ahead of a potential strike vote.Service Employees International Union, Local 99 -- the union representing nearly 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and special education assistants -- is set to rally in front of LAUSD headquarters later Tuesday.After months of negotiating, the group has been unable to reach a contract with the district.The union wants a pay raise, better health care and more full-time work to address staffing shortages.The rally event is reportedly to announce plans to hold a strike authorization vote. A vote in support of a strike would authorize SEIU Local 99's bargaining team to call for a strike if a contract agreement cannot be reached.
LOS ANGELES, CA

