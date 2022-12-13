Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
KTVU FOX 2
CSU Maritime plagued by rape and harassment claims from women, transgender students
MORROW COVE, Calif. - California State University’s Maritime Academy is under fire for alleged widespread sexual misconduct, racism, and hostility towards women and transgender students. The misconduct has been happening for years at the training ground for students bound to work at sea, and reached a peak last year...
Democrat Rips 'Cancel Culture' After Pressure to Resign Over Racist Remarks
Councilman Gil Cedillo opted not to resign, finishing out his term on Sunday after losing a reelection bid in June.
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
Fight for control of the RNC turns heated as some members demand change
Shortly before announcing her campaign against Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Harmeet Dhillon, a well-connected conservative attorney, phoned an important ally to solicit his thoughts.
California school district president accused of putting students in inappropriate situation
The president of the Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County resigned from his post after allegedly bringing a high school choir to an adult party, putting them in an inappropriate situation.
California school board scandal: Students subjected to "adult party"
The president of a California school district board appears to have resigned after he was accused of paying high school choir students to perform at a "private adult party" at his residence. During that party, according to the complaining parents, the students were offered alcohol and subject to inappropriate comments from a "dirty Santa," among other things. Steven Llanusa was the president of Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County, a district representing two high schools, an intermediate school and six elementary schools. He had just been reelected as a school board trustee in the November election after campaigning as...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles couple invited to White House to witness signing of Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON -- Today, President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. We spoke exclusively with Lawrence and Michael Broughton from Los Angeles, just before going to the White House to witness the historic moment. "Now we are here," exclaimed Lawrence. Michael added, "It's very surreal." Lawrence continued,...
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva resumes weekly Q&A with the public
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.
californiaglobe.com
Greg Wallis Sworn In As Assemblyman Only Hours After Opponent Christy Holstege Concedes
A victor in the close 47th Assembly District race was announced early on Monday, with Democrat Christy Holstege conceding to Republican Greg Wallis shortly before his swearing-in ceremony. Throughout the summer and fall, the race in the 47th District, which stretches across the Coachella Valley in Riverside County and San...
outlooknewspapers.com
JBHS Students Raise Flags Over School’s Response to Alleged Assault
Several students gathered this week in front of John Burroughs High School to protest the school’s response to an alleged series of sexual assaults that students say are making them feel unsafe on campus. The demonstrations — one on Tuesday and another on Thursday — were put on by...
Report for OC supervisors criticizes new power authority
An audit of the newly formed Orange County Power Authority released Monday showed the utility had twice as many as the state average of customers opting out of it and questioned whether it could deliver competitive rates. City News Service obtained the report through a public records act request. The...
thecomeback.com
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes
In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
6,500+ Californians who took out student loans from SoCal-based company eligible for some money back
More than 6,500 Californians who took out student loans from an L.A.-based company will be getting some of their money back as part of a lawsuit.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
foxla.com
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
SEIU members to rally in front of LAUSD HQ
Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District workers in the SEIU Local 99 union chapter were set to rally Tuesday ahead of a potential strike vote.Service Employees International Union, Local 99 -- the union representing nearly 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and special education assistants -- is set to rally in front of LAUSD headquarters later Tuesday.After months of negotiating, the group has been unable to reach a contract with the district.The union wants a pay raise, better health care and more full-time work to address staffing shortages.The rally event is reportedly to announce plans to hold a strike authorization vote. A vote in support of a strike would authorize SEIU Local 99's bargaining team to call for a strike if a contract agreement cannot be reached.
KEYT
Outgoing LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on why his stalled ambassador nomination was a ‘gift’
A few days before Karen Bass was sworn in on Sunday as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was making his farewell tour through South Los Angeles. He donned a hard hat to survey construction at a massive affordable housing site, checked in on...
