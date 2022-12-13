ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation

A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

MN Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Administrator for Future Bemidji Veterans Home

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MNDVA) recently announced their selection for the future Bemidji Veterans Home administrator. According to the press release, Kevin Gish will serve as the administrator for the veterans home. Gish is originally from Mahnomen and has lived in Bemidji since 1995. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration, and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, where he earned his master’s in Healthcare Administration.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Beltrami County Sets 2023 Tax Levy Increase at 6.87%

Like many counties around Minnesota, Beltrami County saw an increase to its budget and tax levy for the upcoming year. The county will see a 6.87% increase to the levy, bringing the final amount to $28.9 million. In June of 2022, the budget committee began the process of creating the...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Special Olympics Holds 1st Unified Indigenous Games at Bemidji HS

While people often compete against each other when it comes to sporting events, Special Olympics Unified Sports is looking to bring inclusion to the popular activity. With the first ever Unified Indigenous Games held at Bemidji High School, eight northern Minnesota schools had the chance to bring students with and without disabilities together through team sports.
BEMIDJI, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN

