The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MNDVA) recently announced their selection for the future Bemidji Veterans Home administrator. According to the press release, Kevin Gish will serve as the administrator for the veterans home. Gish is originally from Mahnomen and has lived in Bemidji since 1995. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration, and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, where he earned his master’s in Healthcare Administration.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO