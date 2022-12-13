Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail
Police say a person who was being held at Beltrami County Jail has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, with the person found by staff "attempting to take their own life." The individual was treated by...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison
A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at an police after leading them on a pursuit. Shequoya Basswood, 20, was shot several times after she pointed a handgun at Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny following a chase in March. Per an investigation, Czerny...
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
lptv.org
MN Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Administrator for Future Bemidji Veterans Home
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MNDVA) recently announced their selection for the future Bemidji Veterans Home administrator. According to the press release, Kevin Gish will serve as the administrator for the veterans home. Gish is originally from Mahnomen and has lived in Bemidji since 1995. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration, and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, where he earned his master’s in Healthcare Administration.
lptv.org
Beltrami County Sets 2023 Tax Levy Increase at 6.87%
Like many counties around Minnesota, Beltrami County saw an increase to its budget and tax levy for the upcoming year. The county will see a 6.87% increase to the levy, bringing the final amount to $28.9 million. In June of 2022, the budget committee began the process of creating the...
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Special Olympics Holds 1st Unified Indigenous Games at Bemidji HS
While people often compete against each other when it comes to sporting events, Special Olympics Unified Sports is looking to bring inclusion to the popular activity. With the first ever Unified Indigenous Games held at Bemidji High School, eight northern Minnesota schools had the chance to bring students with and without disabilities together through team sports.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Northern MN Schools Re-Imagining Snow Days as E-Learning Days
In the land of 10,000 lakes, two things are certain: snow, and snow days. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, snow days have had a bit of a remodeling thanks to the introduction of e-learning, and now, some school districts in the northland have begun to implement the use of e-learning during snow days.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
Comments / 2