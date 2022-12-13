Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
lptv.org
MN Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Administrator for Future Bemidji Veterans Home
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MNDVA) recently announced their selection for the future Bemidji Veterans Home administrator. According to the press release, Kevin Gish will serve as the administrator for the veterans home. Gish is originally from Mahnomen and has lived in Bemidji since 1995. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration, and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, where he earned his master’s in Healthcare Administration.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
lptv.org
Municipal Liquor Stores in MN Once Again Post Record Sales
2021 was another record year for municipal liquor stores in Minnesota, as for the 26th straight year, city-owned stores posted record sales. According to a state auditor’s report released Thursday, after struggling during the closures of 2020, Minnesota’s on-sale liquor operations bounced back with a 105% increase in profits for 2021. Only 13 of the 177 Minnesota cities reported net losses.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Northern MN Schools Re-Imagining Snow Days as E-Learning Days
In the land of 10,000 lakes, two things are certain: snow, and snow days. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, snow days have had a bit of a remodeling thanks to the introduction of e-learning, and now, some school districts in the northland have begun to implement the use of e-learning during snow days.
lptv.org
Beltrami County Sets 2023 Tax Levy Increase at 6.87%
Like many counties around Minnesota, Beltrami County saw an increase to its budget and tax levy for the upcoming year. The county will see a 6.87% increase to the levy, bringing the final amount to $28.9 million. In June of 2022, the budget committee began the process of creating the...
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Special Olympics Holds 1st Unified Indigenous Games at Bemidji HS
While people often compete against each other when it comes to sporting events, Special Olympics Unified Sports is looking to bring inclusion to the popular activity. With the first ever Unified Indigenous Games held at Bemidji High School, eight northern Minnesota schools had the chance to bring students with and without disabilities together through team sports.
lptv.org
Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide
The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
Man placed on life support after being found unresponsive in cell at northern Minnesota jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn — A person incarcerated at Beltrami County jail has been placed on life support after being found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning. The man was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was found unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that has been called to investigate the incident.
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison
A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at an police after leading them on a pursuit. Shequoya Basswood, 20, was shot several times after she pointed a handgun at Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny following a chase in March. Per an investigation, Czerny...
Comments / 0