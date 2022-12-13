ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lptv.org

MN Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Administrator for Future Bemidji Veterans Home

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MNDVA) recently announced their selection for the future Bemidji Veterans Home administrator. According to the press release, Kevin Gish will serve as the administrator for the veterans home. Gish is originally from Mahnomen and has lived in Bemidji since 1995. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration, and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, where he earned his master’s in Healthcare Administration.
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation

A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Municipal Liquor Stores in MN Once Again Post Record Sales

2021 was another record year for municipal liquor stores in Minnesota, as for the 26th straight year, city-owned stores posted record sales. According to a state auditor’s report released Thursday, after struggling during the closures of 2020, Minnesota’s on-sale liquor operations bounced back with a 105% increase in profits for 2021. Only 13 of the 177 Minnesota cities reported net losses.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Beltrami County Sets 2023 Tax Levy Increase at 6.87%

Like many counties around Minnesota, Beltrami County saw an increase to its budget and tax levy for the upcoming year. The county will see a 6.87% increase to the levy, bringing the final amount to $28.9 million. In June of 2022, the budget committee began the process of creating the...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Special Olympics Holds 1st Unified Indigenous Games at Bemidji HS

While people often compete against each other when it comes to sporting events, Special Olympics Unified Sports is looking to bring inclusion to the popular activity. With the first ever Unified Indigenous Games held at Bemidji High School, eight northern Minnesota schools had the chance to bring students with and without disabilities together through team sports.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide

The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
BEMIDJI, MN
KARE 11

Man placed on life support after being found unresponsive in cell at northern Minnesota jail

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn — A person incarcerated at Beltrami County jail has been placed on life support after being found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning. The man was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was found unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that has been called to investigate the incident.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
BEMIDJI, MN
gowatertown.net

Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery

BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy