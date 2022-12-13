ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Eye-popping numbers reported from snowy Tuesday, with more to come

KIMBALL, Neb. -- It's the one question everyone wonders the day after a major precipitation event..."How much did we get?" While snowfall numbers can be difficult to pinpoint, in particular when conditions are as windy as they've been, there are eye-popping numbers being reported in Nebraska. A storm spotter at...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Update: Latest on incoming winter storm

SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hotel guests, staff get to know each other while stranded during blizzard

CHADRON, Neb. -- With cars and trucks taken off the roadways due to blizzards in the Panhandle, some folks have spent the bulk of the week in Nebraska hotels. Staff at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Chadron said it's not the first time they've dealt with people being stranded due to severe weather, and people's moods up is paramount.
CHADRON, NE

