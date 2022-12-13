CHADRON, Neb. -- With cars and trucks taken off the roadways due to blizzards in the Panhandle, some folks have spent the bulk of the week in Nebraska hotels. Staff at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Chadron said it's not the first time they've dealt with people being stranded due to severe weather, and people's moods up is paramount.

CHADRON, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO