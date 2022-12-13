Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping numbers reported from snowy Tuesday, with more to come
KIMBALL, Neb. -- It's the one question everyone wonders the day after a major precipitation event..."How much did we get?" While snowfall numbers can be difficult to pinpoint, in particular when conditions are as windy as they've been, there are eye-popping numbers being reported in Nebraska. A storm spotter at...
News Channel Nebraska
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
Chadron Snow Emergency Declared, Chadron Public Schools Closed
By The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday December twelfth at Nine PM until Thursday December fifteenth at twelve PM, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has been declared, all vehicles, trailers, and obstructions must be...
News Channel Nebraska
Hotel guests, staff get to know each other while stranded during blizzard
CHADRON, Neb. -- With cars and trucks taken off the roadways due to blizzards in the Panhandle, some folks have spent the bulk of the week in Nebraska hotels. Staff at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Chadron said it's not the first time they've dealt with people being stranded due to severe weather, and people's moods up is paramount.
Comments / 0