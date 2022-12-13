Read full article on original website
Azael ‘worried for the future’ of LCS after Riot moves gamedays for 2023 season
After Riot Games announced they would be shifting LCS games to be played on Thursdays and Fridays instead of the previous weekend slate, LCS caster Azael took to Twitter to share his fears about the move. “It’s a change I raised a ton of concerns about internally,” Azael tweeted....
It should take players 41 hours to ‘beat’ VALORANT according to Xbox Game Pass
Well, this is interesting. It turns out you can “beat” VALORANT. This may come as a surprise to players who have put thousands of hours into the game and have never hit the finish line, but according to the game’s new listing on Xbox Game Pass, it should have happened around the 41-hour mark.
LCS matchday shift headlines changes to League’s 2023 esports schedule
With some domestic leagues seeing less viewership in 2022, Riot Games is set to shift the competitive League of Legends gameday schedule across multiple regions. Riot also revealed findings regarding the viewing habits of League esports fans in its esports broadcast update posted today. Most fans, according to the post, stick to watching their favorite game regardless of which region is playing. Fans of the LCS are more likely to watch LEC games if they’re on compared to VALORANT matches, Riot claims.
Same mission, new wings: MVP jungler completes supercharged FlyQuest LCS roster, featuring legendary top laner and LCK rising stars
After spending the majority of its time in the LCS as the league’s plucky underdogs, FlyQuest is soaring into the new year with a flight filled with ace pilots. The team finally completed its lineup, which has a couple of veteran LCS stars, a top LCS Academy prospect, and two of the LCK’s fastest-rising players.
How to find Building 21 in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
One of the seemingly new additions to Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode in the season one Reloaded update is Building 21. This was described in the patch notes as an entirely new area that is separate from Al Mazrah. The developers also stated that players could unlock the new Chimera assault rifle by extracting with it at Building 21.
How to redeem all Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch drops
As is customary at this point, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more free seasonal cosmetics that players can earn via Twitch drops. While most of the game’s skins, weapon charms, victory poses, and more can only be purchased through the shop or earned through in-game challenges, a handful of cosmetics are made available via Twitch drops each season for dedicated viewers.
VCT 2023 schedule locks in 6 days a week of top-tier VALORANT
As we get closer and closer to the start of the partnership era of VALORANT and the beginning of the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour season, Riot is releasing more vital details. And today, it officially unveiled the 2023 VCT schedule. There will be top-tier level VALORANT virtually every day during...
HisWattson’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds
HisWattson enjoyed one of Apex Legends’ most meteoric rises in 2022. After being signed to FURIA just before the Apex Legends Global Series Last Chance Qualifiers, HisWattson led the FURIA squad to a dominant performance in the LCQ. He followed that up with an MVP-winning performance at the ALGS Championship, where FURIA took second place and changed the game’s meta in the process.
Family over Dota: Topson explains why he joined Old G over a more serious team
Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen decided to take some time off from competitive Dota 2 at the end of 2021 after winning back-to-back The Internationals. The break only lasted less than a year, however, as he made a return to the stage for TI11 with another team. Topson’s comeback with...
How to complete MrBeasts Extreme Survival Quests in Fortnite
Mr. Beast has finally made his way into Fortnite, finally earning himself a skin that pays homage to the brand. That’s not all though, as the content creator will also be hosting a competition in the game that will award the players with $1 million if they are able to win the competition with the most Score at the end of the event on Dec. 17.
League Patch 12.23b tackles strong junglers, overtuned preseason items before Riot shutdown
Riot Games wasn’t about to let the year end without addressing some glaring balancing issues plaguing League of Legends in its current preseason. Patch 12.23b is finally live in League after a brief tease through the patch preview earlier this week and a handful of adjustments making their way to the PBE. This mid-patch will be the final large set of balance changes hitting the game this year before Patch 13.1 launches at the beginning of next year—bar the implementation of any hotfixes.
MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One delivers an unprecedented planeswalker for Red decks
Magic: The Gathering is sprinting into 2023 with the second half of a multi-set story involving a multiversal conflict with the dreaded Phyrexians. The next chapter in this story comes on Feb. 10 with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The set is still two months away, but that didn’t stop Wizards of the Coast from giving fans some preview cards on this week’s Weekly MTG stream.
League’s most problematic mechanic will soon be changed by Riot
Healing remains one of the most volatile aspects of League of Legends, having almost completely dominated the various metas of the past year while remaining relatively untouched. In its current state, which is arguably worse than it has been all year, Riot Games has admitted that it needs to step in and tweak the issues before they worsen.
Fan favorite Pentanet.GG trio to reunite at Dire Wolves for 2023 League campaign
Three of the five members of the fan-favorite Pentanet.GG lineup that stunned the League of Legends world at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in Iceland will soon reunite on a new-look Oceanic roster for the 2023 LCO season. Mid laner Jesse “Chazz” Mahoney and bot lane duo Mark “Praedyth” Lewis and...
SK Gaming brings in 4 new players to build 2023 LEC roster
SK Gaming finally made its official League of Legends roster announcement today and there’s been a great deal of turnover. After finishing in eighth place with a 7-11 record in both the LEC Spring and Summer Splits last year, it’s no surprise that SK management wanted to make changes going into 2023. As a result, the only SK player returning from the 2022 LEC Summer Split is mid laner Sertuss.
Overwatch 2 players are growing tired of Twitch drops being one of the only ways to earn free content in-game
Ever since Overwatch 2 launched, players have been given several things through Twitch drops, which has been one of the few rare ways to get free content for the game besides the free version of the battle pass. Twitch drops have filled a void for free content, and most players...
How to catch snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch in Overwatch 2
Winter Wonderland is here and while Overwatch 2 players aren’t impressed with the cosmetics, many are excited to see some seasonal game modes return. Snowball Deathmatch is a classic, but there are some tricks you may not know, like how to catch a snowball. From Dec. 13 to Jan....
CS:GO Major champions bomb out of BLAST World Final after 16-1 domination
The reigning IEM CS:GO Rio Major winners, Outsiders, are out of BLAST Premier World Final 2022 after a devastating loss against G2 Esports. The European team defeated Outsiders 2-0 in the lower bracket of Group A. While the first map was even, with Jame and his crew losing 16-12 on Inferno, G2 steamrolled their enemies on Mirage 16-1.
How to hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, partially thanks to the seasonal events that players have come to expect each year. One of these special in-game holidays is the Winterfest celebration, which brings snow and holiday-themed items to Fortnite’s island. This year, a new environmental item, the giant snowballs, has begun appearing on the island.
Award-winning LCS mockumentary series ‘Players’ free on YouTube, but not for long
For those who have been putting off the League of Legends esports-inspired mockumentary series Players in favor of other titles in their massive streaming backlog, or those who’ve been struggling to justify the cost of a Paramount Plus subscription, the time has finally arrived. In celebration of the show’s...
