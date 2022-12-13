Read full article on original website
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay Area
Calling all Tampa Bay residents! If you are looking for holiday cheer be sure to check out our list below detailing the top family-friendly Tampa Bay holiday events happening now.
destinationtampabay.com
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
wild941.com
Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
cltampa.com
The most popular Tampa Bay homes in 2022, including a Bucs palace, the Bilzerian mansion, Tom Brady's rental and more
Back in January, the former childhood home of Dan Bilzerian, a professional poker player and so-called "King of Instagram," was on the market in Tampa's gated Avila community. The 28,363-square-foot home sits on 3.4 acres and comes with a total of 10 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as a wine room, elevator, four fireplaces, a swimming pool with waterfall and slide, and an "athletic wing," featuring a gym, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Holiday pet parade to take over downtown Clearwater this weekend
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater is hosting its second annual holiday pet parade for any pet parents looking for something to do this coming weekend. The "Home for the Holidays Paws-on-Parade" event will have pet owners bringing their furry loved ones out on Saturday to downtown Clearwater to "wag, woof and celebrate the holidays."
ballparkdigest.com
Rays hint at Tampa ballpark plans at city meeting
Just days after presenting a redevelopment plan for the current Tropicana Field site in response to a St. Petersburg RFP, the Tampa Bay Rays provided a sneak peak at potential Tampa ballpark plans during a city meeting. The Tampa virtual meeting, which included Hillsborough County administrator Bonnie Wise and Tampa...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Beach Beacon
Just Announced; Upcoming concerts and performances
Red Wanting Blue will perform Jan. 21 at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Jim Messina with special guest Henry Gross on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at RuthEckerdHall.com. The Irish Tenors.
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
995qyk.com
5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay
5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
Longboat Observer
Southwest adds three season flights for spring
Spring break plans for trips to a pair of Northeastern cities and one in the upper Midwest will be easier to book in 2023 now that a leading player at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding a trio of seasonal nonstops. Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced Saturday-only direct service from...
First Coast News
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
