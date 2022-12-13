ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
DUNEDIN, FL
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M

Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
PALM HARBOR, FL
cltampa.com

The most popular Tampa Bay homes in 2022, including a Bucs palace, the Bilzerian mansion, Tom Brady's rental and more

Back in January, the former childhood home of Dan Bilzerian, a professional poker player and so-called "King of Instagram," was on the market in Tampa's gated Avila community. The 28,363-square-foot home sits on 3.4 acres and comes with a total of 10 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as a wine room, elevator, four fireplaces, a swimming pool with waterfall and slide, and an "athletic wing," featuring a gym, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts.
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Holiday pet parade to take over downtown Clearwater this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater is hosting its second annual holiday pet parade for any pet parents looking for something to do this coming weekend. The "Home for the Holidays Paws-on-Parade" event will have pet owners bringing their furry loved ones out on Saturday to downtown Clearwater to "wag, woof and celebrate the holidays."
CLEARWATER, FL
ballparkdigest.com

Rays hint at Tampa ballpark plans at city meeting

Just days after presenting a redevelopment plan for the current Tropicana Field site in response to a St. Petersburg RFP, the Tampa Bay Rays provided a sneak peak at potential Tampa ballpark plans during a city meeting. The Tampa virtual meeting, which included Hillsborough County administrator Bonnie Wise and Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Just Announced; Upcoming concerts and performances

Red Wanting Blue will perform Jan. 21 at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Jim Messina with special guest Henry Gross on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at RuthEckerdHall.com. The Irish Tenors.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay

5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Southwest adds three season flights for spring

Spring break plans for trips to a pair of Northeastern cities and one in the upper Midwest will be easier to book in 2023 now that a leading player at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding a trio of seasonal nonstops. Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced Saturday-only direct service from...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy