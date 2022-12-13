ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thrillgeek.com

Special Holiday Activities at Universal Orlando Hotels

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to top off the most awesome celebration of the season with exciting Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s activities taking place across its eight spectacular hotels as part of the destination’s Holidays celebration – running now through January 1, 2023. From holiday meals and special ceremonies to parties, entertainment and so much more, guests can partake in memorable holiday festivities while surrounded by dazzling décor that perfectly complements each hotel’s individual theme. Here is a look at what guests can enjoy throughout the remainder of the holiday season:
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park

Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
FLORIDA STATE
2traveldads.com

Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
AUBURNDALE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Festival of Lights makes the season bright again

The Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday at the Kissimmee Festival of Lights Parade. The parade returned to Broadway in downtown to rekindle all the magic of the holidays. Thousands anticipated the annual tradition and lined the street some two hours prior to the parade. Prior to the parade,...
KISSIMMEE, FL
What Now Orlando

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee

“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Central Florida Including Walt Disney World

Any frequent visitors of Walt Disney World Resort will know that Florida weather is fickle. Rain showers come and go as quickly as they form, with the sunshine simply hiding behind the clouds. Big thunderstorms and hurricanes can also form seemingly out of nowhere. Although this year’s hurricane season ended...
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Orlando Drop Tower Owner Denies Allegations in Death of 14-Year-Old Boy

The owner of a popular drop tower attraction at ICON Park in Orlando is denying allegations that they were in violation of state laws in the operation of the attraction. On Wednesday, Orlando Slingshot, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, filed a request for a hearing to challenge the state’s findings from a months-long investigation conducted by members of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).
ORLANDO, FL
wrif.com

Belle Isle Giant Slide goes National….AGAIN!

Funny, dangerous, and viral are some of the ways to describe the Belle Isle giant slide. And now it’s national again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel did a best of clips and the Belle Isle giant slide was in there along with 9 other contestants. Belle Isle took the win and GmacCash, famous for his song about the slide, performed on the show.
BELLE ISLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy