Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
Related
thrillgeek.com
Special Holiday Activities at Universal Orlando Hotels
Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to top off the most awesome celebration of the season with exciting Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s activities taking place across its eight spectacular hotels as part of the destination’s Holidays celebration – running now through January 1, 2023. From holiday meals and special ceremonies to parties, entertainment and so much more, guests can partake in memorable holiday festivities while surrounded by dazzling décor that perfectly complements each hotel’s individual theme. Here is a look at what guests can enjoy throughout the remainder of the holiday season:
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
mynews13.com
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
Woman dies after going overboard on MSC cruise ship near Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard said a woman has died Thursday after she went overboard on a cruise ship bound for Port Canaveral. The body of a 36-year-old woman was found after she went overboard from MSC’s Meraviglia cruise ship. The woman’s body was found...
aroundosceola.com
Festival of Lights makes the season bright again
The Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday at the Kissimmee Festival of Lights Parade. The parade returned to Broadway in downtown to rekindle all the magic of the holidays. Thousands anticipated the annual tradition and lined the street some two hours prior to the parade. Prior to the parade,...
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee
“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 70 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: We have a beautiful early start to our Saturday ahead. Skies will be clear with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Rain chances increase throughout the day. BEACHES: The high rip current risk...
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experiences show in Daytona Beach, FL Apr 26th, 2023 – presale password
Thrilled to announce a pre-sale password for a new Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience pre-sale is available below: While this special presale offer is going on, you’ll have the chance to buy Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience show tickets in advance of the public!!!. You may not get another...
fox35orlando.com
Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
disneytips.com
Tornado Warning Issued For Central Florida Including Walt Disney World
Any frequent visitors of Walt Disney World Resort will know that Florida weather is fickle. Rain showers come and go as quickly as they form, with the sunshine simply hiding behind the clouds. Big thunderstorms and hurricanes can also form seemingly out of nowhere. Although this year’s hurricane season ended...
disneydining.com
Orlando Drop Tower Owner Denies Allegations in Death of 14-Year-Old Boy
The owner of a popular drop tower attraction at ICON Park in Orlando is denying allegations that they were in violation of state laws in the operation of the attraction. On Wednesday, Orlando Slingshot, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, filed a request for a hearing to challenge the state’s findings from a months-long investigation conducted by members of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
wrif.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide goes National….AGAIN!
Funny, dangerous, and viral are some of the ways to describe the Belle Isle giant slide. And now it’s national again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel did a best of clips and the Belle Isle giant slide was in there along with 9 other contestants. Belle Isle took the win and GmacCash, famous for his song about the slide, performed on the show.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
Orlando Free Fall owners fight quarter-million dollar fine from state following 14-year-old's death
The owners of the Orlando Free Fall are fighting the quarter million dollars worth of fines levied against them by the state of Florida following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from St. Louis, fell from the Icon Park ride after slipping loose of his restraints. He later died of his injuries.
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
Comments / 0