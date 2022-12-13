Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley

Archived Photo courtesy Eddie Dellova

BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one.

“It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.

If you encounter an aggressive bear or have property damage caused by a bear, report it to the Berkeley Township Police at 732-341-6600.

Black bear sightings are rare but not unheard of around Ocean County, particularly in areas where development has encroached into their habitat.

The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife released the following tips on how to stay safe from bears: