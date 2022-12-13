Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley
BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one.
“It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
If you encounter an aggressive bear or have property damage caused by a bear, report it to the Berkeley Township Police at 732-341-6600.
Black bear sightings are rare but not unheard of around Ocean County, particularly in areas where development has encroached into their habitat.
The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife released the following tips on how to stay safe from bears:
- Never feed a bear. Deliberately feeding bears puts pets and other residents in the neighborhood at risk.
- Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.
- Remove sources of water, especially in dry climates.
- Bring pets in at night.
- Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other prey.
- Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.
- Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.
- Clear brush and dense weeds from around dwellings – this reduces protective cover for bears and makes the area less attractive.
- If a bear is present, make sure they know they’re not welcome. Make loud noises, blast a canned air siren.
