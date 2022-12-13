New Hours (And New Cats) For Adoption Center

Photo by Chris Lundy

TOMS RIVER – An adoption center with a free roaming cat playroom expanded its hours, hoping to get the public to see its new residents. It is open in downtown Toms River on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8 p.m., Sundays from 1-4 p.m. and also by appointment.

Several new kittens have joined the family which includes about a dozen cats.

They are located at 34 Main Street (Route 9), Suite 1B. The adoption center adheres to COVID-19 restrictions and is run by the group called Lawyers In Defense of Animals. They can be reached at 908-910-2522, or on Facebook at /lidarescue and on Instagram @lida_rescue.