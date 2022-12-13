Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick had a succinct response when asked about Mac Jones’s frustration
Belichick had much more to say about Marcus Jones and Josh Uche. The Patriots beat the Cardinals on Monday night, keeping hopes alive of a potential playoff berth. New England now turns its attention to a Sunday matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas. On Tuesday morning, Bill Belichick joined...
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
What Bill Belichick said after the Patriots beat the Cardinals on Monday Night Football
The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 27-13, on Monday Night Football and now have control of their playoff destiny. The Patriots play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon and will stay out west this week to prepare. Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media folllowing...
Falcons Announce More Unfortunate Marcus Mariota News
Things just keep going from bad to worse for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. After being replaced by Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup earlier this week, he got more bad news on Wednesday. According to Falcons insider Tori McElhaney, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve today. Per head...
Seahawks' 'Pathetic' Defense Ripped by Twitter, Geno Smith Struggles in Loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are far removed from the good ol' days of the Legion of Boom defense, but it's still somewhat surprising to see a Pete Carroll-coached team struggle so mightily to stop the ball. Unfortunately, that trend continued as the Seahawks suffered a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco...
What ex-Patriots that Josh McDaniels brought to Raiders are saying about former team
There are a lot of former Patriots on the Las Vegas Raiders. That’ll happen when a coach leaves one NFL team and heads to another so it’s not a surprise to see several former Patriots following Josh McDaniels out west. There are nine former Patriots currently on the Raiders and it’s possible that several will be looking for some revenge on their former team.
Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'
Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per...
Drew Brees Hired as Purdue Interim Assistant Coach Before Citrus Bowl
Drew Brees is going back to Purdue as an interim assistant coach ahead of the Citrus Bowl. The school announced Thursday that Brees will work on the field with players and participate in recruiting. He said in a statement:. "I am extremely excited to work with our team over the...
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Bowl Season Part 1
There's no sugarcoating it: Betting on college football bowl season has become an enormous challenge. Between coaching changes, opt-outs and transfer portal chaos, evaluating these games has never been more difficult. We are still ready to thrive and conquer, though. Locks of the Week, our weekly CFB picks against the...
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'
Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Report: Bobby Petrino Hired as UNLV Offensive Coordinator on Barry Odom's Staff
New UNLV head football coach Barry Odom is reportedly hiring Bobby Petrino to serve as his offensive coordinator, according to Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Petrino has been Missouri State's head coach for the past three seasons, guiding the team to two FCS playoff appearances. Petrino, 61, will...
Top Players, Underrated Stars to Watch During 2022 College Football Bowl Season
College football's bowl season is almost upon us. The first slate of games kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, and games will go through Jan. 9 for the national title game. Obviously, with so many games, there are a lot of things to keep an eye on. Check out our ultimate bowl season guide to navigate the best games to watch during bowl season.
NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany
The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
NFL Discusses Making Hits on QBs, Defenseless Players Reviewable or Auto-Ejection
There may be changes coming to the NFL rulebook regarding hits on quarterbacks and defenseless players. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there have been some discussions among league owners that such hits may become reviewable and subject to automatic ejections.
Report: NFL Owners Expect Dan Snyder to Sell Controlling Stake in Commanders
NFL owners believe the Dan Snyder era with the Washington Commanders is coming to an end. Per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, there is a "growing sense" among some owners that Snyder will sell at least a controlling stake in the Commanders. "It certainly looks that way," one team...
Notable CFB Players Sitting Out of 2022 Bowl Games
Although bowl season remains a celebrated part of college football, rosters tend to look a little different these days. Over the last half-decade, the trend of skipping a bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft has only grown. Dozens of players have already announced they will not be playing in 2022 bowl season.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15
The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Small-School NFL Draft Prospects with Potential to Make Big Impacts as 2023 Rookies
NFL prospects from non-FBS schools aren't often viewed as instant-impact contributors. The perception should change based on what this year's rookie class has showed. In total, 25 small-school products heard their names called during the 2022 draft. Cole Strange may have been considered a first-round reach out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, but...
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph over Trubisky If Kenny Pickett Is Out
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson wants to see Mason Rudolph get a chance to be the starting quarterback if rookie Kenny Pickett is unable to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. "Yeah, I want to see him play," Johnson told reporters. "I know he's ready to play. I know...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence For Health Reasons
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons. His duties will be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news. The...
