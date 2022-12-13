Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police looking for new leads in 1995 murder of Paducah mother
PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward. On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in...
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man’s Whereabouts
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Robert L. Gifford. The sheriff’s office posted on the Franklin County, Illinois government Facebook page Thursday that Gifford was last known to be living in the Sesser area. If you have any information...
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
920wmok.com
Monday Night Chase in Metropolis Results in Aggravated Fleeing Arrest
(WMOK – Massac County, IL) When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined us on Tuesday for Coffee Break he told us about a Monday night chase in Massac County that resulted in an arrest. Sheriff Kaylor told WMOK that the chase began when some of his deputies attempted a...
kbsi23.com
3 accused of burglary in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism
A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
wsiu.org
A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice
A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
KFVS12
Carbondale will uphold COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Ill., will officially keep it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. The policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed. The decision, made by an independent third party, found that Carbondale had the right under the Management Rights clause to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Gibson Electric: Power restored, fiber damage repaired
Gibson Electric says Gibson Connect TV subscribers should now have access to local Paducah channels after crews worked to repair fiber lines that were damaged when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night. Gibson Electric says employees have been working to restore service since the outage began, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County continues best start since 2011
PADUCAH, KY -- The Marshall County Marshals victory over Murray on Tuesday night moved them to 6-0 this season, their best stat since 2011. The Marshals start has turned a lot of heads as many were not sure what to think of the team heading into their first year under head coach Sawyer Donohoo.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Attorney Clymer stepping down two weeks early, Foster to be sworn in
PADUCAH — McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer will step-down two weeks before the end of his term, allowing County Attorney elect Cade Foster to "hit the ground running" before the new year. According to a release from Foster's office, Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell will administer the Constitutional Oath...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivors begin receiving checks
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tonight: Paducah's commissioner board could make decision regarding Commissioner David Guess following racial text incident
PADUCAH — Thursday's Paducah City Commission meeting could reveal next steps in the discipline or removal of City Commissioner David Guess. Several items are on the agenda for the Dec. 15 meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall. According to a Thursday release from the City of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home
PRINCETON, KY — Ten-thousand checks for $1,000 each are getting into the hands of tornado victims, and the money is coming from the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The money comes as people continue recover from the Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes. One Mayfield woman...
