cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin deep dive: 15M BTC in self-custody as Binance withdrawals peak, derivatives switch to ‘risk-off’
Risk, leverage, and speculation could be considered the keywords for 2021 as excess cash from covid stimulus entered the stock market and crypto ecosystem. Many traditional financial assets have since returned to their pre-covid levels, such as Ark Innovation ETF, public equities such as Coinbase, and Bitcoin mining stocks making all-time lows. However, Bitcoin is still up around 5x from its covid lows.
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire — We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a...
BitGo declined Alameda’s attempt to redeem 3,000 WBTC
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe revealed that the firm declined Alameda Research’s request to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) a few days before its bankruptcy in a Dec. 14 Twitter space. Belshe said BitGo declined the request because the Alameda representative that reached out to his firm failed the security...
Research: Bitcoin long-term holders remain bullish despite losses
Bitcoin’s (BTC) year-long decline has left several holders with unrealized losses, including long-term holders (LTH) who have held the coin for at least six months. However, CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data showed that this group of investors remains bullish on the flagship digital asset. According to Glassnode data,...
Op-ed: What happens to Bitcoin if Binance goes down?
After the spectacular collapse of the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX, investor confidence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem is very low. Hence, the ongoing media reports and social media rumors about higher-than-usual outflows from the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance are raising alarm bells among crypto investors and the wider investing community.
Audits firms Armanino, Mazars ditch crypto clients in wake of pushback
Audit firms Armanino and Mazars are set to drop their crypto clients following controversies and community pushback. Auditors Armanino and Mazars count several high-profile crypto companies among their collective clients, including Nexo, Gate, FTX, Kraken, Binance, and Crypto.com. However, the efficacy of crypto audits has been called into question recently,...
Stablecoins worth $4B exited exchanges in last 7 days
Data analyzed by CryptoSlate analysts revealed that around $4 billion worth of stablecoins left the exchanges over the past seven days, leaving a volume of $38 billion. This analysis is based on the STBL data, which is a virtual asset that aggregates the data of all ERC20 stablecoins to create a metric that can reflect the stablecoin balances across all crypto exchanges.
FTX bankruptcy case: Bahamas denies improper conduct, seeks respect for legal system
During the FTX hearing on Dec. 16, FTX liquidators requested for the “Bahamian legal system to be respected” in relation to the ongoing bankruptcy case in the United States (US), while also denying allegations of any “improper conduct” on the part of the Bahamas. The FTX...
New York authority lays out conditions for banks to offer crypto-related services
The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) has released a guideline mandating banking institutions to seek regulatory permission at least 90 days before offering crypto-related services. The guideline released on Dec. 15 by the DFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris stated that New York-regulated banks must seek approval from the Department...
MITH token plummets 20% as CZ responds to Mithril’s request for return of 200k BNB deposit
Mithril tweeted on Dec. 16, commenting on Binance’s announcement to delist MITH, and said that the MITH listing process required a 200,000 BNB deposit to Binance. Mithril said it has had “a long history of working with Binance since 2018,” donated to Binance Charity, and collaborated with other Binance initiatives.
Auditing firm BDO could follow Mazars in abandoning crypto clients
BDO could become the latest auditing firm to halt or limit services to crypto companies, based on reports from the Wall Street Journal on Dec. 16. A report from the news publication quotes a BDO representative who stated:. In common with several other professional service firms, we are currently evaluating...
Solana active developers decline 90% in 2022, but SOL devs dispute findings
Solana’s (SOL) active developers have declined by over 90% to 75 developers from around 2,500 recorded in January, according to Token Terminal data. According to the data aggregator, developers within the Solana ecosystem peaked on Jan. 9 when it hit 2,453. Since then, the numbers have been drastically dropping.
Early Bitcoin contributor Hal Finney’s Twitter account is back after 12 years
Hal's spouse, Fran Finney, aims to preserve the legacy of the Bitcoin pioneer. The Twitter account belonging to early Bitcoin contributor and adopter Hal Finney has been reactivated after twelve years of inactivity. Finney was the first individual to receive a blockchain transaction from Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009....
Court filing reveals FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame blew the whistle
FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame tipped off Bahamian regulators on Nov. 9 that the exchange was sending its customers’ funds to Alameda Research, according to a Dec. 14 court filing. Salame told the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that only three people could make such transfers. These people included FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder Zixiao “Gary” Wang, and director of engineering Nishad Singh.
Solana-based DEX Raydium exploited for $2.2M, RAY token drops 10%
Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium has been exploited for $2.2 million. The attacker overtook the owner’s authority on the platform, according to the firm’s initial understanding. Over $2.2M has been withdrawn from Raydium liquidity pools, including $1.6M in SOL, according to the findings from the crypto analytics firm Nansen.
DeFi, dApp developer Core Business Holdings goes public in US through ARAX acquisition
ARAX Holdings signed a binding letter of intent and deal terms to acquire 75% of blockchain firm Core Business Holding‘s share capital, the company behind Core Blockchain. As of press time, ARAX which trades on OTC markets under the ticker ARAT is up 600% on the day hitting $1 from an open of $0.14.
Stellar Development Foundation, International Rescue Committee pilot blockchain-powered aid system in Ukraine
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) have partnered to pilot a blockchain-powered cash disbursement system in Ukraine. The pilot, called Stellar Aid Assist, uses the Stellar blockchain to deliver relief funds to individuals in crisis using USD Coin (USDC). The system allows users to receive, store, and transport funds securely, and offers a more efficient and transparent way of distributing aid compared to traditional methods.
Sweden Central Bank preparing for e-krona CBDC
Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank, is preparing to introduce a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) — the e-krona — according to a Dec. 15 statement. Riksbank said that it is “ready to be able to issue an e-Krona” if Sweden’s legislature, the Riksdag, chooses to proceed with the asset’s creation. The central bank said it is “therefore working to prepare for an issuable e-krona.”
BNB Chain announces its first Asia-based hackathon
BNB Chain announced it is holding its first Hackathon in South Korea between Dec. 17 and 19. The event is a joint effort between BNB Chain, DWF Labs, and CertiK. BNB Chain’s Head of Marketing, Stephen Milton, commented on the company’s first Hackathon and said:. “Blockchain games and...
Scheduled maintenance keeps Gemini down for hours
According to its official status page, the U.S-based crypto exchange Gemini was down from 10 pm ET on Dec. 15. The Gemini website appears to be functioning as of press time. Yet, the status page still states that “some systems are currently experiencing outages.”. According to the exchange, Gemini...
