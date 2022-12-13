ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

VIDEO: Deer chased by large canine in Minnesota

St. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Fox 9 viewer captured some video deer fleeing from what appears to be a coyote. Elena Pavlova sent the video taken near St. Francis Wednesday of deer fleeing from a lager canine. The DNR says after watching the video they believe the canine...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin

When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues

Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KELOLAND TV

Cooperative responding to ice issues in southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ice has landed in southwestern Minnesota in this week’s winter storm and KELOLAND meteorologists predict snow and wind is on the way. That could cause some problems with ice build-up on any power lines or power poles in areas of the region. Lyon-Lincoln...
MINNESOTA STATE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Trooper: What is allowed length for a snow blade?

Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Family Captures Crazy ‘Bison vs Car’ Moment on Wyoming Highway

Not only is this video a reminder of why you shouldn't stop and try to capture a bison selfie, it's also a reminder of how fun a family road trip can be. I've never been to the state of Wyoming, but every photo I've ever seen is so beautiful. It's a strangely beautiful sight to see wildlife right next to the road. On a trip to nearby Colorado, a few years ago, I did see an occasional moose near the road, but never muscling their way across the street like the bison in this video.
WYOMING STATE
Rock County Star Herald

What's the legal length of snow plow mounted on truck?

Question: Last week I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet, 6 inches in...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy