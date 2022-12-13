ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Spoon River College students Zachary Hagmeier (not pictured) and Jarius Tarver of Macomb were the recipients of the SRC Student Shout-Out awards for November. Both will receive $100 Visa gift cards.

src.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin hospital renovations light up the night

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers

The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
PEORIA, IL
capitolwolf.com

‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays

The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
macaronikid.com

2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays

Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Judge rules Rossi’s personal attorney also represented Reditus Labs

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Judge Stephen Kouri on Tuesday ruled Aaron Rossi’s personal attorney Michael Evans also represented Reditus Labs when he drafted numerous contracts for the company. Rossi was called to the witness stand but took the Fifth for all questions. Evans and the court-appointed...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers

QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
QUINCY, IL
wglt.org

State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts

In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location

Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student

A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KMZU

Three injured in Marion County accident

MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MARION COUNTY, MO
977wmoi.com

Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County

On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries

LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy