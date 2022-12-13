Spoon River College students Zachary Hagmeier (not pictured) and Jarius Tarver of Macomb were the recipients of the SRC Student Shout-Out awards for November. Both will receive $100 Visa gift cards.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
muddyrivernews.com
Vanessa Pratt leaving public defender’s office in Adams County to work as law clerk for Lannerd
QUINCY — When the Illinois Supreme Court announced in October that Amy Lannerd would be assigned as a justice in the Fourth District Appellate Court, Vanessa Pratt made it a point to congratulate her. “I made a joke to her,” Vanessa said. “I was like, ‘If you’re looking for...
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Big improvement from last year: Illinois hunters harvest more deer during firearm season
Illinois hunters harvested more deer this year during the firearm season. Preliminary figures from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources indicate that 76,854 deer were harvested this year, during the seven-day firearm season. That compares to 70,411 taken in 2021. In Knox County, hunters took in 340 deer during the...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
Central Illinois Proud
Judge rules Rossi’s personal attorney also represented Reditus Labs
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Judge Stephen Kouri on Tuesday ruled Aaron Rossi’s personal attorney Michael Evans also represented Reditus Labs when he drafted numerous contracts for the company. Rossi was called to the witness stand but took the Fifth for all questions. Evans and the court-appointed...
muddyrivernews.com
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Sheriff Edwards Says to Take Those Extra Steps in Securing Personal Belongings
As thefts continue to raise concerns, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises securing your homes, cars, and personal belongings to prevent becoming a target of opportunity:. “You have to take those steps to secure your property. We talked last month about camera systems. I know they are a little expensive...
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
wlds.com
OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student
A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
