Bridgeport, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash !

2022-12-15@3:11pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Platt at Beechmont Avenue is closed due to a crash with injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-13@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck at 4444 Main Street across from Price Rite. No word on the extent of the injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer driver dead in Route 8 crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 North in Torrington was closed Thursday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash that killed one person. The tractor-trailer went off the Greenwoods Road overpass around 5 a.m., state police said. As of 7:15 a.m., the tractor-trailer was still hanging off the overpass onto Route 8. Greenwoods Road and Route […]
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: And Stay Off His Lawn!

2022-12-14@4:14pm–#Fairfield CT– An Amazon driver in a rented U-Haul partially blocked an Andrassy Avenue resident’s driveway while making a delivery. The Amazon driver said the resident chased him in his car and attempted to allegedly run him off the road according to radio reports.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire reported at construction site in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a construction site in Bristol late Wednesday morning. They said it was at a site for a future senior care facility on the corner of Route 6 and North Main Street. The fire was in roofing material and insulation. The...
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

Firefighters: Stamford house fire sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Stamford early Wednesday. It happened on Brooklawn Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Fire Capt. Philip Hayes says at least one person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in connection to assault with a hammer

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme police have arrested a man in connection to an assault where a hammer was used. Police said on Wednesday, officers arrested Kevin Daigneault of East Lyme in connection to an investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. […]
EAST LYME, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
stamfordplus.com

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Two Merritt Crashes

UPDATE: Merritt Parkway Southbound Shutdown at the Burr Street Overpass. 2022-12-12@6:00pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two separate crashes to report. The first is a standard 2 car crash northbound between 42 and 44 and the second crash is a rollover southbound just past the Burr Street overpass. By Stephen...
FAIRFIELD, CT

