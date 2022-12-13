Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Crash !
2022-12-15@3:11pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Platt at Beechmont Avenue is closed due to a crash with injuries.
Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-13@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck at 4444 Main Street across from Price Rite. No word on the extent of the injuries.
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
Tractor trailer crash in Torrington proves fatal
A crash this morning involving a tractor trailer in Torrington has now been determined as fatal. Police say the rig from out-of-state was traveling north on Hayden Road.
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
Tractor-trailer driver dead in Route 8 crash in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 North in Torrington was closed Thursday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash that killed one person. The tractor-trailer went off the Greenwoods Road overpass around 5 a.m., state police said. As of 7:15 a.m., the tractor-trailer was still hanging off the overpass onto Route 8. Greenwoods Road and Route […]
String of robberies in New Haven County believed to be connected
MERIDEN, Conn. — Three juveniles are in the Bridgeport Detention Center after police said they may be connected to a string of robberies happening Monday in New Haven County. Hamden, Wallingford, and Meriden police all said they got hit with robberies within hours of one another, and they believe...
Fairfield News: And Stay Off His Lawn!
2022-12-14@4:14pm–#Fairfield CT– An Amazon driver in a rented U-Haul partially blocked an Andrassy Avenue resident's driveway while making a delivery. The Amazon driver said the resident chased him in his car and attempted to allegedly run him off the road according to radio reports.
Fire reported at construction site in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a construction site in Bristol late Wednesday morning. They said it was at a site for a future senior care facility on the corner of Route 6 and North Main Street. The fire was in roofing material and insulation. The...
Firefighters: Stamford house fire sends one person to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Stamford early Wednesday. It happened on Brooklawn Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Fire Capt. Philip Hayes says at least one person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under...
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Man charged in connection to assault with a hammer
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme police have arrested a man in connection to an assault where a hammer was used. Police said on Wednesday, officers arrested Kevin Daigneault of East Lyme in connection to an investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. […]
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
Fairfield News: Two Merritt Crashes
UPDATE: Merritt Parkway Southbound Shutdown at the Burr Street Overpass. 2022-12-12@6:00pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two separate crashes to report. The first is a standard 2 car crash northbound between 42 and 44 and the second crash is a rollover southbound just past the Burr Street overpass.
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
