Read full article on original website
Related
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Boba Guys permanently closes original San Francisco Mission location
The chain's co-founders did not offer a reason for the permanent closure.
What's next for the Bay Area housing market in 2023? Experts weigh in.
It's been a wild year for Bay Area real estate.
San Francisco store sees surge in interest for 'White Lotus' ceramic heads
The beautiful, haunting noggins feature heavily in the second season.
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
Is San Francisco Union Square restaurant Sears Fine Food really ‘the best in town’?
Are the "world famous" Swedish pancakes famous for a reason?
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
Mediterranean spot Acre Restaurant prepares for grand opening at Oakland's Market Hall
The restaurant will open with a dinner menu only and eventually offer lunch.
Co-founder of California's Christopher Ranch, Gilroy Garlic Festival dies
"He made the Garlic Capital of the World something truly special."
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Avoid your in-laws with these last-minute San Francisco hotel deals
We can't all have nice things.
SFGate
Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SFGate
Chp Reports Fatal 2-Vehicle Collision Closes Mariposa Road At Austin Road
STOCKTON (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred in Stockton early Wednesday when two cars collided near the intersection of Mariposa Road and Santa Ana Way on the city's far east side. The CHP responded to a 5:11 a.m. report of the collision to find a vehicle...
Comments / 0