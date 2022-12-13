Read full article on original website
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
Payments Automation Critical as Corporate Belt-Tightening Is Here to Stay
Even when the economy ultimately improves, the corporate belt-tightening trend looks set to stick around. This is as cost-savings and waste reduction really never go out of style. “Companies are running as lean as possible — and that’s something we’re seeing, increasingly, in our customer base,” Steve Lindeman, chief customer...
Information Sharing Helps Banks Fight Consumer Identity Fraud
Increasing online fraud threatens businesses and consumers, and both are aware of the growing problem. Fraudsters use leaked credentials in 95% of credential-stuffing attacks on retail websites. Automated threats are responsible for 62% of security incidents in eCommerce, with 64% of automated account takeover (ATO) attempts utilizing an advanced bad bot.
ManuFuture Taps OpenBOM to Streamline Custom Parts Manufacturing
OpenBOM and ManuFuture want to give mechanical custom parts manufacturing a digital makeover. OpenBOM, a digital product data management platform, announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) it was working with ManuFuture, a mechanical custom parts manufacturing marketplace. “Digital transformation is in the air and manufacturing companies are looking for connected cloud-native platforms...
Canada Expands Oversight Into Crypto Platforms
Canada has joined a list of countries increasing oversight into cryptocurrencies following the FTX collapse. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) said in a Monday (Dec. 12) news release that it is “strengthening its approach to oversight of crypto trading platforms by expanding existing requirements for platforms operating in Canada.”
CFOs Seek Efficiencies in Costly and Complex Workers' Compensation Plans
As businesses look ahead with uncertainty, cost centers like workers' compensation plans are under review. This, as CFOs are turning towards tech solutions that deliver incremental savings by optimizing payments management practices, including managing spending. Workers’ compensation plans require hefty premiums, and managing this expense can be complex. According...
Business Insider
Automakers desperately need new workers — with new skills — to build electric cars
Workers with skills in construction, manufacturing, and engineering, especially those willing to be flexible, are in high demand, experts say.
China has far surpassed the US as an economic player in Africa. Can Biden change that?
African leaders came to President Biden's summit to gauge Washington’s seriousness in becoming a more reliable partner than it’s been in the past.
Digital Healthcare Goes Omnichannel With 118 Million US Consumers
Each month in 2022, an average of 100 million consumers attended telehealth appointments, while 118 million consumers logged online to schedule more appointments, check test results and make healthcare payments. And that is only the beginning. “How Digital Has Changed The Consumer Healthcare Experience And Expectations,” a PYMNTS and CareCredit...
12 Scams of Christmas: Cryptocurrency
The FBI cautions cryptocurrency crooks are eager to pounce on your wallet. Con artists adore cryptocurrency because it is difficult for victims to recover stolen funds.
New SCA Rules to Reduce Friction in Open Banking Payments
Changes to strong customer authentication (SCA) rules in Europe are aiming to reduce customer friction. In the EU, the European Banking Authority (EBA) has updated its regulatory technical standards (RTS) to extend the 90-day “reauthentication rule” to 180 days. Under the EU’s old RTS, customers needed to reconsent...
Business Insider
3 reasons why the US labor shortage may never be solved
Labor shortages have become a fact of life for the labor market, and the things that could fix them aren't happening.
Restaurants Tap New Rewards Programs to Drive Deeper Consumer Loyalty
As restaurants compete for consumers’ loyalty, many are looking beyond the typical earn-and-burn rewards programs. For instance, Starbucks, the largest restaurant company in the world, announced earlier this year the incorporation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its loyalty offerings, and now it appears that other restaurant brands may follow suit.
Global Growth Creates Compliance Challenge for Digital Brands
The digital economy’s capacity to operate in real time across international borders can add layers of complexity to businesses’ commercial opportunities. Digital businesses can launch globally as quickly as they can locally, but they must take the challenges and complexities that come with international payments into consideration. As...
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
Feds Shut Down Ring Offering DDoS Attack Services
Federal prosecutors have charged six men with waging a DDoS attack wave on websites worldwide. DDoS stands for “distributed denial-of-service,” or attacks that bombard targeted computers with information, blocking them from accessing the internet. In this case, the Justice Department seized 48 internet domains connected to some of...
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
B2B Network CoreChain Teams With Open Source Software Firm Odoo
B2B payments network CoreChain Technologies has partnered with open source software firm Odoo. With this collaboration, CoreChain Technologies’ embedded B2B payments and financing will be added to Odoo’s open source all-in-one business software and its ecosystem of 8 million users, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release.
FTX Crypto Founder Hit With Eight Counts of Fraud and Conspiracy
Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas on charges filed by U.S. prosecutors. He reportedly awaits extradition to the United States from the Bahamas, although the timeline of this extradition remains unclear. The Department of Justice (DOJ), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have...
Europe’s Hospitality Tech Companies See Strong Funding Week
A string of funding rounds has highlighted a boom for European hospitality tech companies. As restaurants and hotels increasingly digitize their operations, investors are backing startups that develop software platforms for the hospitality industry. Leading the pack this week, Dutch firm Mews announced the close of a $185 million Series...
