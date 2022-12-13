Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: two civilians killed as Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine
Five injured as Kryvyi Rih residential building hit; aim of large-scale attack appears to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, authorities say
Web Services: Why the Pentagon Contract Is Unlikely to Save Amazon Stock
Amazon has closed a contract worth $9 billion with the Pentagon. Some analysts argue this will enhance the company’s bull case. It might not be so simple, though.
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 18, leaves 15 missing
A thunderous crush of soil and debris has killed 18 people at an informal campground in Malaysia
